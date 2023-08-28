Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2023) - Blacksteel Energy Inc. ("Blacksteel" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has completed an additional closing ("Closing") of its private placement financing (the "Offering") and a change of auditors.

Change of Auditors:

Blacksteel has made the decision to engage Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP for audit services including for the year end of April 30, 2023. Blacksteel looks forward to working with KMSS given their depth of experience and expertise with growing private and public oil and gas producers.

Additional Closing of Financing

Blacksteel has completed an additional closing of its Offering for gross proceeds of $280,250. Pursuant to the Closing, Blacksteel issued 3,503,125 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.08 per share. An arm's length finder received cash commission of $14,900 and 186,250 finder warrants. 186,250 finder warrants entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.08 on or before July 15, 2024. After the Closing, Blacksteel has 111,701,255 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

Updated Presentation

Blacksteel has updated its corporate presentation on the website located at www.blacksteelenergy.ca. We invite our shareholders, potential investors, and interested parties to review this information as it contains a number of updates on our assets.

Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Blacksteel announces that the filing of its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended April 30, 2023 (the "Required Filings"), will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of August 29, 2023, and as a result, it will be in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The delay in the completion of the Required Filings is a result of delays in the audit process due to management and the Corporation's prior audit firm, collectively, requiring additional time to complete two years of audits which also resulted in additional disclosures in 2023 that impact Blacksteel's audited financials. Further, the prior auditor became aware of IFRS guidance regarding lease obligations that they treated as an expense instead of as Right of Use necessitating a reclassification of the line item. As a result, the previous auditors are restating the prior financial statements.

The Corporation has made an application to the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Corporation, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Corporation.

The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Corporation to trade their securities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted.

The Corporation is not subject to any insolvency proceedings and that there is no other material information that has not been generally disclosed.

The Corporation is working expeditiously with its new auditor, Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, to complete the audit as soon as possible. Blacksteel plans to remedy the default and file the Required Filings as soon as it is able to do so and expects such filing to occur on or prior to October 1, 2023. The Corporation also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternate information guidelines of Section 10 of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders as long as it is in default of the filing requirements.

Duncan Nightingale, Blacksteel's CEO, commented, "As our light oil production has been stabilizing with greater operational stability and almost flat decline, Blacksteel continues to advance strategic growth opportunities mainly focused around developing our large resource potential and adding value on a per share basis.

"We appreciate the continued support of our investors and look forward to adding more value over the coming year building on the significant increase in the value of our reserve report we announced in June, 2023. Over the next few months Blacksteel will be releasing more details regarding production growth, potential acquisitions, an AGM, and a path to liquidity for our shareholders."

Blacksteel Energy Inc.

Blacksteel is a junior oil and gas company involved in the exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas resources.

Duncan Nightingale

President and CEO

(587) 433-4159

duncan@blacksteelenergy.ca

www.blacksteelenergy.ca

Jeff Callaway

EVP and CFO

(403) 540-2408

jeff@blacksteelenergy.ca

