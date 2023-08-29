CleanMade: Leading Melbourne Pest Control Experts on the Advantages of Regular Pest Inspections

Proper home upkeep involves more than just cleaning and organising. It also means taking the necessary steps to keep a property free from pests.

A pest inspection is a thorough examination of a property to identify any existing pest infestations and potential vulnerabilities for future infestations. Regular pest inspections offer several advantages and are highly recommended for homeowners.

By detecting pest issues early, homeowners can take action to control them. Even if there are no physical signs of pests, CleanMade says they may be hiding and multiplying in unexpected places. Routine inspections help identify and address these issues promptly, preventing the infestation from spiralling out of control.

Ensuring health and safety is a crucial aspect of regular pest inspections. Pests pose serious health risks, as their urine, faeces and bites can transmit diseases. Rats can even chew electrical wires, increasing the risk of fires, while termites can cause structural damage to a home, jeopardising the safety of the household. Routine inspections help identify and eliminate these infestations, protecting the wellbeing of the property's occupants.

Pest management is also essential for keeping food safe as consuming food that pests have infected can lead to illnesses, explains CleanMade. Pests such as cockroaches, mice and ants are attracted to food scraps and can contaminate the kitchen.

Apart from health concerns, CleanMade says pest issues can also have a significant financial impact for homeowners. Most home insurance policies do not cover pest-related damage or repairs, leaving homeowners responsible for the costs. Regular pest inspections help mitigate these financial risks by identifying problems early on, reducing the likelihood of unexpected expenses associated with pest infestations.

Comprehensive inspections and effective pest management solutions can help maintain a safe and pest-free home.

Property owners are encouraged to schedule regular pest inspections.

CleanMade is a reputable pest control company based in Melbourne, Australia. With years of experience in the industry, their dedicated team of professionals offers high quality pest control solutions to homeowners and businesses. By employing innovative techniques and environmentally friendly products, CleanMade aims to ensure the wellbeing of their clients while protecting properties from pests.

