MANILA, Aug 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - While the country's financial services sector is pacing to incorporate technology innovations in its core infrastructure, its massive unbanked population (71%) now has a better chance at wealth management. Driven by digitalisation, a favourable regulatory framework, and steady modernisation initiatives by the government, the Philippines' FSI organisations have not only upgraded but have also witnessed commendable initiatives driven by business and technology professionals.As the situation called for a moment to bestow honor upon the initiatives taken by the financial institutions in the last 12 months and recognize the top professionals for their groundbreaking work, Expleo, the global consulting, technology and engineering service provider that powers digital transformation for financial institutions globally including the leading banks and insurance institutions in the Philippines, took the initiative to power Philippines' most desired FSI Awards Show, at the World Financial Innovation Series (WFIS), which took place at the Manila Marriott Hotel on August 22-23, 2023.The highlight of the awards evening was Expleo felicitating the award winners across categories like Digital Architect of the Year, GRC Advocate of the Year, Tech Innovator of the Year, Data and Analytics Leader of the Year, Excellence in Retail Banking, Fintech Provider of the Year, Women Influencer in FSI, Cyber Practitioner of the Year, CX Innovator of the Year, and CMO of the Year. The evening was filled with an extravagant Gala Dinner decked with a fine range of gourmet dishes and exquisite cocktails.In a statement issued, Balaji Viswanathan, MD & CEO of Expleo Solutions Limited, said: "It's an incredible achievement and a testament to every banking, financial services and insurance institution shaping the future of finance in the Philippines. Expleo is honoured and delighted to recognise the winners for demonstrating their resilience and ensuring seamless and secure banking experiences for the Filipinos."As per the organising body - Tradepass, the awards show featured a space where the contestants submitted their best work in the form of use cases, whitepapers, published articles and much more to demonstrate their expertise in the respective categories. The winners not only got recognition in front of the entire financial services & tech community but also a chance to network with the key stakeholders from the industry.The CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Ranjan Jena expressed his views on Expleo's engagement with the awards show, "With a global expert like Expleo behind WFIS Philippines Awards 2023, the platform brought the most deserving and the best talents to the limelight. We hope this collaboration with Expleo that is renowned for powering the digital transformation of the financial institutions in the Philippines, will go a long way in encouraging and uplifting the Philippines' financial services sector."For more information about the event, log on to:https://philippines.worldfis.com/About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401TradepassSource: TradepassCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.