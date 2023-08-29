

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to more than a 1-month high of 1.0889 against the NZ dollar and a 2-week high of 94.47 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0874 and 94.21, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 5-day highs of 0.6454 and 0.8769 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6429 and 0.8742, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.6792 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6823.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the kiwi, 96.00 against the yen, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie and 1.63 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken