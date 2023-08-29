

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened slightly against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 0.5929 against the U.S. dollar and 86.79 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5909 and 86.61, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.8277 from Monday's closing value of 1.8297.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback, 88.00 against the yen and 1.79 against the euro.



