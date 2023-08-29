Infrastructure Asset Management Market Set to Record USD 76.48 Billion by 2030; Strong CAGR of 13.17%; Increased Government Spending on Repairing, Modernizing Existing Infrastructure; North America Anticipated to Gain Traction: Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest research study by Kings Research, the Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market size was recorded at USD 29.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to generate a revenue of USD 76.48 billion by 2030, growing at a robust 13.17% CAGR from 2023 to 2030. A major factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for organizations to maintain their aging infrastructure assets. Additionally, the recent upsurge in the popularity of cloud computing and the acceptance of cloud-based deployment strategies for infrastructure asset management solutions is supporting the growth of the market.

The process of managing an organization's physical and digital assets, including power grids, buildings, bridges, and other essential infrastructure, is known as infrastructure asset management. Its key goals are the prompt distribution of resources to maintain and enhance these assets while ensuring their accessibility in the future. Infrastructure asset management is pivotal as it enables businesses to track the status of their assets precisely, plan and budget for maintenance and repairs, and guarantee the best possible use of those assets.

Trending Now: Brookfield Infrastructure Acquires Compass Datacenters from RedBird and Azrieli Group

In June 2023, Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Asset Management's flagship listed infrastructure company, along with its institutional partners and existing investor Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, inked a deal to acquire Compass Datacenters from RedBird Capital and the Azrieli Group. This move was aligned with Brookfield's efforts to boost digitalization. In addition, Compass, a best-in-class data center platform, complemented Brookfield's existing platforms in Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific regions.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the global infrastructure asset management market is fragmented in nature. Major players are implementing a number of critical business strategies, including collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, product development, and joint ventures, to strengthen their market footing across various regions and diversify their product offerings. Investments & expansions are some prominent strategic initiatives. Industry players are investing in R&D activities, building new manufacturing facilities, and supply chain optimization.

Key players in the market include:

EverStream Energy Capital Management LLC

WSP

RPS Group

Brookfield Asset Management

Macquarie Group Limited

SIMCO Technologies

Pitney Bowes Inc.

SNC-Lavalin

Aabasoft

ThomasLloyd Group

The Global Infrastructure Asset Management Market is segmented as:

By Asset Ownership Type

Government

Private

Favorable Government Initiatives to Propel Infrastructure Asset Management Market Progress

By asset ownership, the government segment is expected to hold the largest market share with a valuation of USD 46.29 billion by 2030. Infrastructure that is owned and maintained by the government and available to the general public is referred to as public infrastructure. It includes necessary infrastructure, such as telecommunications, power, water supply, and roads, and is critical for creating an effective and smooth-running economy that raises inhabitants' standards of living.

The growth of the segment is primarily attributable to the numerous favorable government initiatives taken to maintain the public infrastructure. These initiatives highlight the lucrative opportunities for growing economies in the near future. Additionally, governments around the world are investing heavily in the development of smart cities and emphasizing improved security in public buildings.

By Application

Energy Infrastructure

Transportation

Communications

Water & Waste Infrastructure

Others

Novel Construction of SMART Cities to Boost Energy Infrastructure

Based on application, the energy infrastructure segment is projected to observe sizable growth to reach USD 24.86 billion in revenue by 2030. An essential component of fostering economic growth and improving well-being is energy infrastructure. Governments are prioritizing investments in energy applications as the demand for clean and inexpensive energy sources rises. This is particularly evident in the context of SMART cities and infrastructure asset management, which are projected to drive market growth.

Risks Associated with Aging Infrastructure to Bolster Market Growth

The risks associated with aging infrastructure serve as a significant driving force fueling the growth of the market. For long-term service life, several businesses such as manufacturing and oil & gas utilities need assets viz., land, buildings, and machinery. Since outdated designs cannot be routinely updated or upgraded, such sectors require a significant amount of capital to function. Therefore, these businesses use IAM solutions to provide superior maintenance following deployment and to enable optimal use of already existing assets. Governments worldwide are employing various strategies to propel infrastructure asset management.

For instance, the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) introduced a new component to the Net Zero Investment Framework of the Paris Aligned Investment Initiative. This component was added in June 2022 to provide guidance on managing as well as aligning infrastructure portfolios with the global net zero emission goals by the year 2050.

North America to Gain Traction Due to the Presence of Key Players

North America is projected to reach a valuation of USD 31.47 billion by 2030. The presence of several prominent companies in major nations such as the United States and Canada is the primary factor driving the regional market's growth.

Increased government spending on repairing and modernizing existing infrastructure further contributes to market growth. The United States has become the most popular location for greenfield investments as a result of the U.S. Government's encouragement of private infrastructure development with the guarantee of fair returns. All of these aforementioned factors are likely to contribute significantly to the growth of the infrastructure asset management market.

Asia Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth Due to Developing Aviation Industry

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR of 17.76% over the forecast period. The notable growth in the aviation industry is boosting product demand in the region. In 2018, regional infrastructure spending increased, creating new prospects for market players. For instance, the government of India intended to build more than 100 smart cities by 2020, each of which would be supported by a strong communications network that would foster the regional market outlook.

