

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 4-day lows of 1.0839 against the euro and 1.2633 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0817 and 1.2603, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback edged down to 146.31 and 0.8826 from yesterday's closing quotes of 146.54 and 0.8836, respectively.



The greenback slipped to 1.3587 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.3597.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the euro, 1.28 against the pound, 143.00 against the yen, 0.86 against the franc and 1.33 against the loonie.



