Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a significant(1) contract by bp for a hydrogen production unit at its Kwinana biorefinery in Western Australia, in support of the planned project to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and biodiesel from bio feedstocks.

The contract covers Engineering, Procurement and Fabrication (EPF) of a modularized hydrogen production unit with a capacity of 33,000 normal m3/hour, using Technip Energies' SMR proprietary technology. Hydrogen is used for the conversion of bio feedstocks into biofuels such as SAF and biodiesel. The unit will be capable of producing hydrogen from either natural gas or biogas produced by the Kwinana biorefinery.

It is planned to integrate with the site's existing import terminal operations and plans for green hydrogen production, which are currently being assessed. The Kwinana Renewable Fuels project is one of five biofuel production projects bp has planned globally.

Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas Low-carbon Energies of Technip Energies, commented: "We are pleased to build on our global leadership in the delivery of hydrogen production units to support bp's expansion of its biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel businesses. By leveraging our expertise in modularization and proprietary hydrogen technology, we are committed to making this project an industrial success."

(1) A "significant" award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client's innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs") trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies' (the "Company") intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "foresee", "should", "would", "could", "may", "estimate", "outlook", and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company's forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company's control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and the Company's present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company's risk factors set forth in the Company's 2022 Annual Financial report filed on March 10, 2023, with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230828259500/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Phil Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 20 7585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations Social Media Lead

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne