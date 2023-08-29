The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.08.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.08.2023Aktien1 CA7459321039 Pulsar Helium Inc.2 CA49863L1067 Klimat X Developments Inc.Anleihen/ETF/Fonds1 DE000A3LJQY6 Corestate Capital Holding S.A.2 XS2592839810 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)3 XS2593610103 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)4 XS2592433275 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)5 XS2590262379 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)6 DE000DD5A4S1 DZ BANK AG7 US912810TU25 United States of America8 LU2050966394 UBS (Lux) MSCI Emerging Markets ex China UCITS ETF9 LU0132413252 abrdn SICAV I - Select Emerging Markets Bond Fund A MInc