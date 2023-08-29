The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 29.08.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.08.2023
Aktien
1 CA7459321039 Pulsar Helium Inc.
2 CA49863L1067 Klimat X Developments Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/Fonds
1 DE000A3LJQY6 Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
2 XS2592839810 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
3 XS2593610103 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
4 XS2592433275 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
5 XS2590262379 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
6 DE000DD5A4S1 DZ BANK AG
7 US912810TU25 United States of America
8 LU2050966394 UBS (Lux) MSCI Emerging Markets ex China UCITS ETF
9 LU0132413252 abrdn SICAV I - Select Emerging Markets Bond Fund A MInc
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 29.08.2023
Aktien
1 CA7459321039 Pulsar Helium Inc.
2 CA49863L1067 Klimat X Developments Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/Fonds
1 DE000A3LJQY6 Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
2 XS2592839810 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
3 XS2593610103 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
4 XS2592433275 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
5 XS2590262379 Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB)
6 DE000DD5A4S1 DZ BANK AG
7 US912810TU25 United States of America
8 LU2050966394 UBS (Lux) MSCI Emerging Markets ex China UCITS ETF
9 LU0132413252 abrdn SICAV I - Select Emerging Markets Bond Fund A MInc