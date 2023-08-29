

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK) released Loss for second quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled -Euro14.929 million, or -Euro0.08 per share. This compares with -Euro27.937 million, or -Euro0.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to Euro170.279 million from Euro172.203 million last year.



Evotec AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -Euro14.929 Mln. vs. -Euro27.937 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -Euro0.08 vs. -Euro0.16 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro170.279 Mln vs. Euro172.203 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: €750 to €790 Mln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken