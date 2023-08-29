Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Post-stabilisation Commerzbank AG EUR Mortgage covered bond due 2028

August 28, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank AG

EUR 1.25billion Mortgage Covererd Bond due 2028

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Commerzbank AG Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE000CZ43Z72 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,250,000,000 Description: 3.375 % Mortgage Covered Bonds due 28th August 2028 Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BMO Capital Markets Dekabank Mediobanca NatWest Markets Raiffeisen Bank Intern. Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.