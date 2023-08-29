Commerzbank AG - Post-Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
Post-stabilisation Commerzbank AG EUR Mortgage covered bond due 2028
August 28, 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Commerzbank AG
EUR 1.25billion Mortgage Covererd Bond due 2028
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
DE000CZ43Z72
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 1,250,000,000
Description:
3.375 % Mortgage Covered Bonds due 28th August 2028
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BMO Capital Markets
Dekabank
Mediobanca
NatWest Markets
Raiffeisen Bank Intern.
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
