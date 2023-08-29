Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737 | Ticker-Symbol: KDB
Tradegate
28.08.23
17:23 Uhr
60,94 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2023 | 08:10
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 21 August 2023 and 25 August 2023, included:

DateNo. of sharesTotal priceAverage priceLowest priceHighest price
21-08-202352 500€ 3 274 362€ 62.37€ 62.20€ 62.80
22-08-202370 000€ 4 354 476€ 62.21€ 62.08€ 62.66
23-08-2023100 000€ 6 059 060€ 60.59€ 60.16€ 62.30
24-08-202390 000€ 5 435 631€ 60.40€ 60.12€ 61.10
25-08-202380 000€ 4 821 784€ 60.27€ 60.16 € 60.74

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 862 765 on 25 August 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20230829-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/03c600a3-b10e-42e8-8680-88eefbce9243)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
