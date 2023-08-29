KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 21 August 2023 and 25 August 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 21-08-2023 52 500 € 3 274 362 € 62.37 € 62.20 € 62.80 22-08-2023 70 000 € 4 354 476 € 62.21 € 62.08 € 62.66 23-08-2023 100 000 € 6 059 060 € 60.59 € 60.16 € 62.30 24-08-2023 90 000 € 5 435 631 € 60.40 € 60.12 € 61.10 25-08-2023 80 000 € 4 821 784 € 60.27 € 60.16 € 60.74

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 862 765 on 25 August 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment