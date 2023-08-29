Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
29.08.2023
Tanja Cuppen not available for reappointment as ABN AMRO Chief Risk Officer

Tanja Cuppen not available for reappointment as ABN AMRO Chief Risk Officer

ABN AMRO Bank NV today announced that Tanja Cuppen will not be available for a third term. Tanja has informed the Supervisory Board that after having served two terms as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) at ABN AMRO, she is not available for another term. She will complete her current term.

Tanja Cuppen joined ABN AMRO as CRO in October 2017 and was reappointed in April 2021 for a period of three years. Her current term ends at the Annual General Meeting in April 2024.


Robert Swaak, CEO of ABN AMRO: 'On behalf of the Executive Board and everyone at ABN AMRO I want to thank Tanja for her invaluable contribution to the success of our bank. Tanja has shown strong leadership in turbulent times. She has made a difference through her independent thinking, tremendous expertise and personal dedication.'

Tanja Cuppen, CRO of ABN AMRO: 'I would like to thank my colleagues at ABN AMRO for the collaboration and commitment over the past seven years. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work with so many passionate people, creating a personal bank in the digital age. I am proud of the progress and impressive transformation the bank has made. Active risk management has supported the performance of our bank and our position as a trusted partner in society.'

The Supervisory Board has initiated the process to identify a successor.

ABN AMRO Press Office
Jordi van Baardewijk
Senior Press Officer
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900		ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Ferdinand Vaandrager
Head of Investor Relations investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Attachment

  • 20230829_Pressrelease_ Tanja Cuppen not available for reappointment as ABN AMRO Chief Risk Officer (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8e16edcb-fbbe-4ce8-bf46-a0b4b9f22204)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
