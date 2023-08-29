

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 158.66 against the euro and a 6-day low of 184.99 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 158.51 and 184.68, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 165.88 from Monday's closing value of 165.77.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the pound and 168.00 against the franc.



