Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report 29-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Delivering Growth Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to EUR103 million in H1 2023 ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 29 August 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. H1 2023 EURmillion H1 2023 H1 2022 vs H1 2022 Hotel revenue1 284.8 220.2 +29% Hotel EBITDAR1 115.6 90.3 +28% Adjusted EBITDA1 103.4 83.5 +24% Profit before tax 50.4 52.0 -3% Basic earnings per share (cents) 18.8 21.0 -10% Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents) 18.4 13.1 +40% Free Cashflow1 59.2 56.6 +5% Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents) 26.5 25.4 +4% Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)1 109.41 88.61 +23% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1 139.50 126.89 +10% Occupancy % 78.4% 69.8% Group key performance indicators ('Like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1 112.09 91.28 as a percentage of 2022 equivalent levels 123%

CONTINUING EXCELLENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to EUR103.4 million in H1 2023

-- Hotel revenue1 growth of 29% to EUR284.8 million in H1 2023

-- 'LFL' H1 2023 RevPAR1 of EUR112.09 up 23% on H1 2022

-- 'LFL' H1 2023 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 41.4% up 1.0% on H1 2019 (40.4%)

-- H1 2023 Profit before tax of EUR50.4 million

-- H1 2023 Free Cashflow1 of EUR59.2 million (+5% on H1 2022)

-- Announcing today, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cent per share, representing dividendpayment of c. EUR8.9 million

CONTINUING TO DELIVER ON OUR AMBITIOUS GROWTH STRATEGY

-- Growing asset portfolio - PPE now EUR1.6 billion, 11% increase since 31 December 2022 (EUR1.4 billion), 5% ofwhich relates to revaluation uplift on existing properties

-- Secured two London owned hotels YTD (one in February, one in July), adding 280 rooms to our UK portfoliofor consideration of GBP97.7 million (EUR112.3 million). Both hotels commenced trading under Dalata in July 2023,growing London room portfolio by 64%

-- Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London (157 rooms) to be completed in Q2 2024, bringing London room portfolioto 876

-- Three further leased hotels (677 rooms) under construction in key UK cities - Liverpool, Brighton, andManchester, expected to open in Q2 2024

-- Experienced and skilled Acquisitions and Development team with a track record of securing opportunitiesin competitive markets, targeting prime city locations with strong mix of corporate and leisure businessprincipally in the UK and continental Europe

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE WHILE MAINTAINING FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

-- EUR0.5 billion of property value growth since IPO

-- Low gearing position provides balance sheet strength and ability to drive growth, enabling opportunisticacquisitions

-- 11% Net Debt to Value1 (of owned hotel portfolio), with cash and undrawn facilities of EUR413.9 million

-- High quality leased hotel portfolio delivered H1 2023 EBITDA (after rent)1 of EUR17.5 million at 1.7x rentcover1

-- Balance Sheet NAV per share1 of EUR6.26 at 30 June 2023 (+11% on 31 December 2022: EUR5.63)

-- Normalised Return on Invested Capital1 of 13.3% in the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 (year ended 31December 2022: 11.6%)

-- Well positioned and fully hedged on term loan (GBP176.5 million), with interest rate swaps in place fixingSONIA benchmark rate between c. 1.3% and 1.4% until 26 October 2023, reducing to c. 1.0% from then on until 26October 2024

INVESTING IN OUR PEOPLE, OUR GREATEST ASSET

-- 519 employees currently on award-winning graduate and development courses, 59,375 Dalata Online coursescompleted in H1 2023

-- 285 internal promotions in H1 2023, growing portfolio creates excellent opportunities for future leadersof the business

-- Dalata Employer Brand launched earlier this year to position Dalata as clear employer of choice in eachof its markets

-- Awarded 'Investors in Diversity' Silver accreditation, having received Bronze last year

RELENTLESS FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY

-- Completed detailed assessment on how we may commit to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) undercurrent draft guidance and identified a pathway to deliver on near-term targets (2029 - 2033)

-- Aspire to commit to SBTi Building Sector targets, subject to the receipt and form of final guidanceexpected in Q4 2023 (the direct purchase of new green energy would need to be recognised as an applicable targetreduction, as accepted within other sector guidance). Actively engaged in the SBTi draft guidance consultationprocess

-- ESG Risk Rating ranked in top 10% in industry by Sustainalytics (July 2022: 37th percentile) and 'AA'rated by MSCI

-- 24% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions per room sold achieved in H1 2023 versus H1 2019 (target of20% reduction on 2019 full year levels by 2026) due to increased sustainability focus and management

OUTLOOK

Following a very successful start to 2023, the Group is optimistic for the remainder of the year and its future growth prospects.

Dalata's 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 is expected to be EUR140 for the July/August period, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2022. 'Like for like' RevPAR1 in July/August is expected to be 5% ahead of 2022 levels in Dublin, 8% in Regional Ireland and 5% in the UK. Recent hotel portfolio additions continue to perform well, with Clayton Hotel London Wall and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London opening under Dalata brands in July.

The Group has entered into fixed pricing contracts for approximately 80% of its projected gas and electricity consumption until December 2024. Gas and electricity costs (net of energy supports received) for the first six months of 2023 amounted to approximately EUR15 million, based on expected consumption levels we expect a reduction in these costs to approximately EUR14 million for the second half of 2023 given improved pricing.

Recovery of international travel, including resurgent UK Airport traffic statistics and record numbers at Dublin Airport, provides a positive backdrop for the markets in which we operate. While we continue to monitor potential slowdowns in demand as a result of high inflation levels, we are not seeing any such indicators.

As announced previously, the Board has adopted a progressive dividend policy with payment based on a percentage of profit after tax. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cent per share payable on 6 October 2023 to all ordinary shareholders on the share register at close of business on the record date of 15 September 2023.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"Our performance year to date has been exceptional, thanks to all of our teams throughout the business, whose commitment and dedication are evident in the results announced today and in the continuous delivery of our ambitious growth strategy.

We have continued to expand our asset portfolio with the two recent high-quality acquisitions in London which are both performing well. This speaks to the strength of our balance sheet and our development team's ability to identify and deliver additional rooms in times of market volatility and uncertainty. Since IPO, we have delivered EUR0.5 billion in property value growth on our developments and acquisitions. In addition, we have our growing leased portfolio which is currently delivering EUR17.5 million EBITDA (after rent)1 in H1 2023 equating to a very strong 1.7x rent cover1. As we open our current pipeline and secure new opportunities, I am confident that we will continue to create further value through the combined strength of our development and operating teams supported by our investment capacity. Our firepower potential provides scope to grow our property assets by EUR750 million in the medium term beyond our currently announced pipeline.

The Group has delivered a record set of financial results and reported excellent customer and employee satisfaction scores. We have responded effectively to the challenge of rising costs through cost and revenue management initiatives, a focus on reducing utility consumption and adopting innovation across all areas of the business. Our ongoing investment in consumer research ensures that customer insights are continuously used to inform and guide decisions, from hotel designs to the food and beverage offerings we serve our customers. As a result of these efforts, we achieved a 'like for like' hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 41.4% in H1 2023, exceeding the equivalent H1 2019 margin by 1.0%. As a company, we have taken a reasonable approach to pricing; our average room rate1 in Dublin during the four-month period from May to August was EUR177. We remain mindful that the current cost environment is highly dynamic, and our innovation and cost management measures will need to keep pace.

