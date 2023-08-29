Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report -7

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: 2023 Half Year Report 29-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Delivering Growth Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to EUR103 million in H1 2023 ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 29 August 2023: Dalata Hotel Group plc ('Dalata' or the 'Group'), the largest hotel operator in Ireland, with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and continental Europe, announces its results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. H1 2023 EURmillion H1 2023 H1 2022 vs H1 2022 Hotel revenue1 284.8 220.2 +29% Hotel EBITDAR1 115.6 90.3 +28% Adjusted EBITDA1 103.4 83.5 +24% Profit before tax 50.4 52.0 -3% Basic earnings per share (cents) 18.8 21.0 -10% Adjusted basic earnings per share1 (cents) 18.4 13.1 +40% Free Cashflow1 59.2 56.6 +5% Free Cashflow per Share1 (cents) 26.5 25.4 +4% Group key performance indicators (as reported) RevPAR (EUR)1 109.41 88.61 +23% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR)1 139.50 126.89 +10% Occupancy % 78.4% 69.8% Group key performance indicators ('Like for like' or 'LFL') 'Like for like' or 'LFL' RevPAR (EUR)1 112.09 91.28 as a percentage of 2022 equivalent levels 123%

CONTINUING EXCELLENT OPERATING PERFORMANCE

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 up 24% to EUR103.4 million in H1 2023

-- Hotel revenue1 growth of 29% to EUR284.8 million in H1 2023

-- 'LFL' H1 2023 RevPAR1 of EUR112.09 up 23% on H1 2022

-- 'LFL' H1 2023 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 41.4% up 1.0% on H1 2019 (40.4%)

-- H1 2023 Profit before tax of EUR50.4 million

-- H1 2023 Free Cashflow1 of EUR59.2 million (+5% on H1 2022)

-- Announcing today, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cent per share, representing dividendpayment of c. EUR8.9 million

CONTINUING TO DELIVER ON OUR AMBITIOUS GROWTH STRATEGY

-- Growing asset portfolio - PPE now EUR1.6 billion, 11% increase since 31 December 2022 (EUR1.4 billion), 5% ofwhich relates to revaluation uplift on existing properties

-- Secured two London owned hotels YTD (one in February, one in July), adding 280 rooms to our UK portfoliofor consideration of GBP97.7 million (EUR112.3 million). Both hotels commenced trading under Dalata in July 2023,growing London room portfolio by 64%

-- Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London (157 rooms) to be completed in Q2 2024, bringing London room portfolioto 876

-- Three further leased hotels (677 rooms) under construction in key UK cities - Liverpool, Brighton, andManchester, expected to open in Q2 2024

-- Experienced and skilled Acquisitions and Development team with a track record of securing opportunitiesin competitive markets, targeting prime city locations with strong mix of corporate and leisure businessprincipally in the UK and continental Europe

CREATING LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDER VALUE WHILE MAINTAINING FINANCIAL DISCIPLINE

-- EUR0.5 billion of property value growth since IPO

-- Low gearing position provides balance sheet strength and ability to drive growth, enabling opportunisticacquisitions

-- 11% Net Debt to Value1 (of owned hotel portfolio), with cash and undrawn facilities of EUR413.9 million

-- High quality leased hotel portfolio delivered H1 2023 EBITDA (after rent)1 of EUR17.5 million at 1.7x rentcover1

-- Balance Sheet NAV per share1 of EUR6.26 at 30 June 2023 (+11% on 31 December 2022: EUR5.63)

-- Normalised Return on Invested Capital1 of 13.3% in the twelve months ended 30 June 2023 (year ended 31December 2022: 11.6%)

-- Well positioned and fully hedged on term loan (GBP176.5 million), with interest rate swaps in place fixingSONIA benchmark rate between c. 1.3% and 1.4% until 26 October 2023, reducing to c. 1.0% from then on until 26October 2024

INVESTING IN OUR PEOPLE, OUR GREATEST ASSET

-- 519 employees currently on award-winning graduate and development courses, 59,375 Dalata Online coursescompleted in H1 2023

-- 285 internal promotions in H1 2023, growing portfolio creates excellent opportunities for future leadersof the business

-- Dalata Employer Brand launched earlier this year to position Dalata as clear employer of choice in eachof its markets

-- Awarded 'Investors in Diversity' Silver accreditation, having received Bronze last year

RELENTLESS FOCUS ON SUSTAINABILITY

-- Completed detailed assessment on how we may commit to Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) undercurrent draft guidance and identified a pathway to deliver on near-term targets (2029 - 2033)

-- Aspire to commit to SBTi Building Sector targets, subject to the receipt and form of final guidanceexpected in Q4 2023 (the direct purchase of new green energy would need to be recognised as an applicable targetreduction, as accepted within other sector guidance). Actively engaged in the SBTi draft guidance consultationprocess

-- ESG Risk Rating ranked in top 10% in industry by Sustainalytics (July 2022: 37th percentile) and 'AA'rated by MSCI

-- 24% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions per room sold achieved in H1 2023 versus H1 2019 (target of20% reduction on 2019 full year levels by 2026) due to increased sustainability focus and management

OUTLOOK

Following a very successful start to 2023, the Group is optimistic for the remainder of the year and its future growth prospects.

Dalata's 'like for like' Group RevPAR1 is expected to be EUR140 for the July/August period, an increase of 5% compared to the same period in 2022. 'Like for like' RevPAR1 in July/August is expected to be 5% ahead of 2022 levels in Dublin, 8% in Regional Ireland and 5% in the UK. Recent hotel portfolio additions continue to perform well, with Clayton Hotel London Wall and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London opening under Dalata brands in July.

The Group has entered into fixed pricing contracts for approximately 80% of its projected gas and electricity consumption until December 2024. Gas and electricity costs (net of energy supports received) for the first six months of 2023 amounted to approximately EUR15 million, based on expected consumption levels we expect a reduction in these costs to approximately EUR14 million for the second half of 2023 given improved pricing.

Recovery of international travel, including resurgent UK Airport traffic statistics and record numbers at Dublin Airport, provides a positive backdrop for the markets in which we operate. While we continue to monitor potential slowdowns in demand as a result of high inflation levels, we are not seeing any such indicators.

As announced previously, the Board has adopted a progressive dividend policy with payment based on a percentage of profit after tax. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.0 cent per share payable on 6 October 2023 to all ordinary shareholders on the share register at close of business on the record date of 15 September 2023.

DERMOT CROWLEY, DALATA HOTEL GROUP CEO, COMMENTED:

"Our performance year to date has been exceptional, thanks to all of our teams throughout the business, whose commitment and dedication are evident in the results announced today and in the continuous delivery of our ambitious growth strategy.

We have continued to expand our asset portfolio with the two recent high-quality acquisitions in London which are both performing well. This speaks to the strength of our balance sheet and our development team's ability to identify and deliver additional rooms in times of market volatility and uncertainty. Since IPO, we have delivered EUR0.5 billion in property value growth on our developments and acquisitions. In addition, we have our growing leased portfolio which is currently delivering EUR17.5 million EBITDA (after rent)1 in H1 2023 equating to a very strong 1.7x rent cover1. As we open our current pipeline and secure new opportunities, I am confident that we will continue to create further value through the combined strength of our development and operating teams supported by our investment capacity. Our firepower potential provides scope to grow our property assets by EUR750 million in the medium term beyond our currently announced pipeline.

The Group has delivered a record set of financial results and reported excellent customer and employee satisfaction scores. We have responded effectively to the challenge of rising costs through cost and revenue management initiatives, a focus on reducing utility consumption and adopting innovation across all areas of the business. Our ongoing investment in consumer research ensures that customer insights are continuously used to inform and guide decisions, from hotel designs to the food and beverage offerings we serve our customers. As a result of these efforts, we achieved a 'like for like' hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 41.4% in H1 2023, exceeding the equivalent H1 2019 margin by 1.0%. As a company, we have taken a reasonable approach to pricing; our average room rate1 in Dublin during the four-month period from May to August was EUR177. We remain mindful that the current cost environment is highly dynamic, and our innovation and cost management measures will need to keep pace.

I am delighted to report that Dalata has recently been awarded the 'Investors in Diversity' Silver mark, which is one of many areas of focus in our continued efforts to deliver on our commitments to grow responsibly. Sustainability continues to be central to our strategy, and we achieved a 24% reduction on our Scope 1 & 2 carbon emissions per room sold in H1 2023 versus H1 2019, remaining on-track to exceed our short-term target of a 20% reduction on 2019 full year levels by 2026.

I look forward to the remainder of the year with confidence in our ability to continue to create opportunities, to grow and to create value for our shareholders whilst ensuring that our hotels continue to provide an excellent customer experience and a great place to work."

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata is Ireland's largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland's two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, Dalata reported revenue of EUR284.8 million and a profit after tax of EUR42.0 million. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This Announcement contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Group or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph speak only as at the date of this Announcement. The Group will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.

HALF YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2023 2022 Hotel revenue1 284.8 220.2 Hotel EBITDAR1 115.6 90.3 Hotel variable lease costs (1.8) (1.3) Hotel EBITDA1 113.8 89.0 Other income (excluding gain on disposal of property, plant and 0.6 0.6 equipment) Central costs (7.4) (4.9) Share-based payments expense (3.6) (1.2) Adjusted EBITDA1 103.4 83.5 Adjusting items2 1.4 17.9 Group EBITDA1 104.8 101.4 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation (15.4) (14.2) Depreciation of right-of-use assets (14.9) (13.0) Operating profit 74.5 74.2 Interest on lease liabilities (20.9) (17.9) Other interest and finance costs (3.2) (4.3) Profit before tax 50.4 52.0 Tax charge (8.4) (5.3) Profit for the period 42.0 46.7 Earnings per share (cents) - basic 18.8 21.0 Adjusted earnings per share1 (cents) - basic 18.4 13.1 Hotel EBITDAR margin1 40.6% 41.0% Relative to H1 2019 Hotel EBITDAR margin +20bps +60 bps Group KPIs (as reported) Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 109.41 88.61 Occupancy 78.4% 69.8% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 139.50 126.89 'Like for like' Group KPIs1 RevPAR (EUR) 112.09 91.28 RevPAR as a percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 123% Occupancy 79.7% 71.3% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 140.66 127.98 Quarterly 'like for like' Group KPIs1 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (EUR) 89.60 134.34 RevPAR as a percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 144% 112% Occupancy 72.2% 87.1% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 124.07 154.26

Summary of hotel performance

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, the Group generated hotel revenue1 of EUR284.8 million, representing an increase of 29% compared to the same period in 2022. This increase is driven by strong performance at existing hotels, growing hotel revenue1 by EUR44.5 million in H1 2023 which reflected both the Q1 2023 recovery versus Q1 2022 (which had some Covid restrictions) in addition to ongoing room rate growth. The seven hotels added to the portfolio during 2022, together contributed a period-on-period increase of EUR24.6 million as they ramped up or delivered a full period of trading. This was partially offset by the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London in June 2022, resulting in reduced hotel revenue1 of EUR2.2 million.

'Like for like' Group RevPAR1 for the six months ended 30 June 2023 was EUR112.09, up from EUR91.28 (+23%) for the same period in 2022. RevPAR growth has been driven by sustained demand across domestic customer segments along with a strong return of international visitors.

The Group's decentralised model has been highly successful in managing the challenging inflationary environment through the use of dynamic pricing, innovation, cost management and an increase in sustainability initiatives delivering a reduction in utility consumption per room sold. Hotel EBITDAR margin1 for the first half of 2023 was 1.0% ahead of margins achieved for the same period in 2019 on a 'like for like'1 basis.

EURmillion Hotel revenue1 Adjusted EBITDA1 Six months ended 30 June 2022 220.2 83.5 Hotels added during 2022 24.6 12.0 Hotel exits (2.2) 0.3 Movement at 'like for like' hotels1 44.5 27.9 Effect of FX (2.3) (0.7) Covid- 19 government support - (15.0) Movement in other income and group expenses - (4.6) Six months ended 30 June 2023 284.8 103.4

PERFORMANCE REVIEW | SEGMENTAL ANALYSIS

The following section analyses the results from the Group's portfolio of hotels in Dublin, Regional Ireland and the UK. As a single property, Clayton Hotel D'sseldorf has been included in the Dublin region. 1. Dublin Portfolio3

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Room revenue 112.7 82.7 Food and beverage revenue 26.6 20.6 Other revenue 10.1 7.4 Hotel revenue1 149.4 110.7 Hotel EBITDAR1 68.9 54.3 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 46.1% 49.1% Performance statistics ('like for like')4 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022

RevPAR (EUR) 131.04 104.49 Occupancy 83.2% 75.0% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 157.47 139.32 Quarterly performance statistics ('like for like')4 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (EUR) 102.42 159.36 RevPAR as percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 158% 111% Dublin owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Hotels at period end 18 17 Room numbers at period end 4,831 4,690

The Dublin portfolio consists of eight Maldron hotels, seven Clayton hotels, The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel and Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf3. Ten hotels are owned and eight are operated under leases. Maldron Hotel Merrion Road (140 rooms) opened in August 2022.

The Dublin region delivered hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR68.9 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, growing 27% from EUR54.3 million in the first half of 2022 which included Covid-19 related government supports of EUR9.0 million. On a 'like for like'4 level, hotel EBITDAR margin1 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 of 46.9% was close to equivalent 2019 levels of 47.3%, despite the impact of increased gas and electricity costs.

Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf continues to perform well, achieving rent cover1 of 1.4x for the first six months of 2023.

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, hotel revenue1 for the Dublin portfolio was EUR149.4 million, up EUR38.8 million (+35%) on the same period in 2022. 'Like for like'4 hotels contributed EUR25.1 million of this uplift, while additions to the portfolio during 2022 added further revenues of EUR13.7 million.

The continued normalisation of international trade levels in conjunction with ongoing domestic leisure demand in Dublin, resulted in strong hotel performance across the city. 'Like for like'4 Occupancy in Q2 2023 was 90.6%, marginally above occupancy levels for the equivalent period in 2022. The average room rate1 in Q2 2023 was 11% higher than Q2 2022 on a 'like for like'4 basis, benefiting from strong events in the period such as the US Presidential visit and the Champions Cup rugby final. The Dublin market had 17 compression nights (occupancy greater than 95%) in Q2 2023, while our Dublin portfolio had 32 equivalent nights, showcasing strong demand in the city. In addition, hotel room supply in Dublin continues to be constrained with an estimated 10% of rooms being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees.

Food and beverage revenue reached EUR26.6 million for the first half of 2023 and was 20% ahead of the first half of 2022 on a 'like for like'4 basis due to higher occupancies.

2. Regional Ireland Hotel Portfolio

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Room revenue 33.7 26.9 Food and beverage revenue 14.3 12.1 Other revenue 4.6 3.9 Hotel revenue1 52.6 42.9 Hotel EBITDAR1 15.9 14.8 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 30.2% 34.5% Performance statistics ('like for like') Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 RevPAR (EUR) 99.74 79.57 Occupancy 77.6% 68.0% Average room rate (ARR) (EUR) 128.59 117.09 Quarterly performance statistics ('like for like') Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (EUR) 78.53 120.72 RevPAR as percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 146% 115% Regional Ireland owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Hotels at period end 13 13 Room numbers at period end 1,867 1,867

The Regional Ireland hotel portfolio comprises seven Maldron hotels and six Clayton hotels located in Cork (x4), Galway (x3), Limerick (x2), Wexford (x2), Portlaoise and Sligo. 12 hotels are owned and one is operated under a lease.

The Regional Ireland portfolio performed very strongly, generating hotel EBITDAR1 of EUR15.9 million in H1 2023 (+8% on H1 2022, which included Covid-19 related government support of EUR4.7 million). Hotel EBITDAR margin1 of 30.2% for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 was 5.7% ahead of the hotel EBITDAR margin1 the first six-month period of 2019 of 24.5%, representing strong conversion of RevPAR growth and management of rising costs.

Hotel revenue1 for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 was EUR52.6 million, which is an increase of EUR9.7 million (+23%) on H1 2022. Demand from the domestic market remains strong, while an increase in the number of overseas visitors, particularly from North America, has resulted in higher guest volumes. Occupancy in Q2 2023 was 87.8%, representing 105% of Q2 2022 occupancy levels. The average room rate1 of EUR137.52 in Q2 2023 reflects a 10% increase on the same period in 2022. Like Dublin, a significant number of rooms are currently being used for the provision of emergency accommodation for refugees.

Food and beverage revenue was EUR2.1 million (+18%) higher for the first six months of 2023, reflecting increased occupancy levels.

3. UK Hotel Portfolio

Local currency - GBPmillion Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 Room revenue 56.5 42.9 Food and beverage revenue 12.2 10.3 Other revenue 3.8 3.1 Hotel revenue1 72.5 56.3 Hotel EBITDAR1 26.9 18.0 Hotel EBITDAR margin %1 37.1% 32.0% Performance statistics ('like for like')5 Six months ended 30 June 2023 Six months ended 30 June 2022 RevPAR (GBP) 81.02 67.33 Occupancy 75.9% 68.2% Average room rate (ARR) (GBP) 106.68 98.72 Quarterly performance statistics ('like for like')5 Q1 2023 Q2 2023 RevPAR (GBP) 69.07 92.84 RevPAR as percentage of equivalent 2022 levels 130% 114% UK owned and leased portfolio 30 June 2023 30 June 2022 Hotels at period end 16 15 Room numbers at period end 3,962 3,659

The UK hotel portfolio comprises 11 Clayton hotels and five Maldron hotels with two hotels situated in London, 11 hotels in regional UK and three hotels in Northern Ireland. Six hotels are owned, nine are operated under long-term leases and one hotel is effectively owned through a 99-year lease. Clayton Hotel Glasgow City (303 rooms) opened in October 2022. Post-period end, Clayton Hotel London Wall (89 rooms) and Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park (191 rooms) both commenced trading for Dalata in July 2023.

The UK portfolio performed very well in the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 with hotel EBITDAR1 growth of 50% to GBP26.9 million (H1 2022: GBP18.0 million which included Covid related government supports of GBP1.1 million). Hotel EBITDAR margin1 also improved from 32.0% in H1 2022 to 37.1% in H1 2023, driven by the continued maturation of the portfolio, in particular, the four UK hotels added during the prior year (three in H1 2022, one in H2 2022) which achieved a higher margin as they ramped up.

The UK portfolio reached hotel revenue1 of GBP72.5 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, up GBP16.2 million (+29%) on the same period in 2022. The four hotels added since January 2022 resulted in hotel revenue1 uplifts of GBP9.6 million, while the 'like for like'5 UK portfolio added further hotel revenue1 growth of GBP8.5 million. These uplifts were offset by the sale of Clayton Crown Hotel in June 2022 which reduced revenues by GBP1.9 million.

'Like for like' RevPAR5 growth of 20% for the first six months of 2023 was driven by our London hotels which had been slower to recover from the impact of Covid due to a larger corporate and international travel segment when compared to our Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels. 'Like for like' RevPAR5 in Q2 2023 at our London hotels was 123% of equivalent levels in 2022, outperforming in both occupancy and average room rate1. Meanwhile, 'like for like' RevPAR5 in Q2 2023 at our Regional UK and Northern Ireland hotels was 112% of the same period in 2022.

For the six-month period ended 2023, food and beverage revenue exceeded equivalent 2022 levels by GBP1.2 million (+14%) on a 'like for like'5 basis.

Central costs

Central costs amounted to EUR7.4 million during the period (H1 2022: EUR4.9 million). The increase was primarily driven by employee headcount increases related to the ongoing growth of the Group, increases for existing employees and greater marketing spending for several new strategic initiatives, including the launch of our Employer Brand campaign in January 2023 and enhanced customer research.

Adjusting items to EBITDA1

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2023 2022 Net property revaluation movements through profit or loss 2.0 17.9 Gain on disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London - 3.9 Hotel pre-opening expenses (0.7) (1.9) Net reversal of previous impairment charges of fixtures, fittings - 0.4 and equipment Net impairment of right-of-use assets - (2.4) Adjusting items1 1.3 17.9

The Group recorded a net revaluation gain of EUR78.8 million on the revaluation of its property assets at 30 June 2023 of which EUR2.0 million was recorded as the reversal of previous period revaluation losses through profit or loss (H1 2022: EUR17.9 million). There were no revaluation losses through profit or loss in the period (H1 2022: EURnil). Further detail is provided in the 'Property, plant and equipment' section (note 11) of the interim financial statements.

The Group also incurred EUR0.7 million of pre-opening expenses in the period (H1 2022: EUR1.9 million). These expenses are related to the opening of Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London in July 2023.

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

Under IFRS 16, the right-of-use assets are depreciated on a straight-line basis to the end of their estimated useful life, most typically the end of the lease term. The depreciation of right-of-use assets increased by EUR1.8 million to EUR14.9 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, primarily due to the full period impact of five6 leased hotels added to the portfolio during the first half of 2022, and the impact of the lease of Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, which opened in October 2022.

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortisation increased by EUR1.2 million to EUR15.4 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. The increase primarily relates to the full period impact of the depreciation of Maldron Hotel Merrion Road, Dublin which opened in August 2022 and room refurbishment projects at three hotels. These increases were partially offset by the disposal of Clayton Crown Hotel, London in June 2022.

Finance Costs

EURmillion Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2023 2022 Interest expense on bank loans and borrowings 5.9 3.9 Impact of interest rate swaps (2.8) 0.6 Other finance costs 0.9 1.4 Capitalised interest (0.8) (1.6) Finance costs excluding lease interest 3.2 4.3 Interest on lease liabilities 20.9 17.9 Finance costs 24.1 22.2 Weighted average interest cost, including the impact of hedges - Sterling denominated borrowings 2.8% 3.9% - Euro denominated borrowings 4.1% 2.5%

Finance costs related to the Group's loans and borrowings (before capitalised interest) amounted to EUR4.0 million in H1 2023, decreasing from EUR5.9 million in H1 2022 due to lower average borrowings as well as benefitting from a lower interest margin which is set with reference to the Net Debt to EBITDA1 covenant levels. Interest on lease liabilities for the period increased from EUR17.9 million to EUR20.9 million primarily due to the full period impact of five6 leased hotels added to the portfolio during the first half of 2022, and the impact of the lease of Clayton Hotel Glasgow City, which opened in October 2022.

Tax charge

The tax charge for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 of EUR8.4 million primarily relates to current tax of EUR7.1 million in respect of profits earned in Ireland during the period. The deferred tax charge of EUR1.4 million mainly relates to the utilisation of losses carried forward from earlier periods, primarily in the UK. The Group's effective tax rate increased from 11.9% in 2022 to 16.7% in H1 2023, mainly due to a higher proportion of income being subject to tax at higher rates during the period. In addition, the impact of the non-taxable gain on disposal of the Clayton Crown Hotel, London during the prior year reduced the effective tax rate in that year. At 30 June 2023, the Group has deferred tax assets of EUR16.6 million in relation to tax losses and interest expenses which can be utilised in future periods.

Earnings per share (EPS)

The Group's profit after tax of EUR42.0 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: EUR46.7 million) represents basic earnings per share of 18.8 cents (H1 2022: basic earnings per share of 21.0 cents) and adjusted basic earnings per share1 of 18.4 cents (H1 2022: adjusted basic earnings per share of 13.1 cents).

STRONG CASHFLOW GENERATION

The Group continues to deliver strong cashflow with significant liquidity to support the ongoing growth strategy. The Group generated Free Cashflow1 of EUR59.2 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 (H1 2022: EUR56.6 million). At 30 June 2023, the Group had cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR413.9 million (31 December 2022: cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR455.7 million).

Free Cashflow1 Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2023 2022 Net cash from operating activities 62.0 100.4 Other interest and finance costs paid (3.5) (7.5) Refurbishment capital expenditure paid (8.8) (4.4) Fixed lease payments (26.1) (23.0) Add back pre-opening costs 0.7 1.9 Exclude impact from net tax deferrals under Debt Warehousing 34.9 (10.8) scheme Free Cashflow1 59.2 56.6

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2023, the Group paid corporation tax of EUR6.2 million, compared to a corporation tax refund of EUR0.6 million for the same period in 2022. This increase reflects a return to higher profitability levels and the normalisation of the timing of payments. In addition, the remaining 2022 Irish corporation tax liability of EUR11.5 million is payable in H2 2023.

In April 2023, the Group fully repaid the net tax deferrals under the Irish government's Debt Warehousing scheme of EUR34.9 million (H1 2022: repaid Irish VAT liabilities totalling EUR0.2 million). The Debt Warehousing scheme ended in May 2022 and as such no further amounts were deferred during the period (H1 2022: deferred Irish VAT and payroll tax liabilities totalling EUR11.0 million).

During the period, the Group paid GBP43.7 million (EUR49.4 million) on acquiring Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London with a further retention amount of GBP0.6 million (EUR0.7 million) becoming due within the next twelve months from 30 June 2023. The Group also paid a deposit of EUR3.1 million for the acquisition of the newly rebranded Clayton Hotel London Wall which was completed in early July.

At 30 June 2023, the Group has future capital expenditure commitments totalling EUR15.2 million, of which EUR8.1 million relates to the new Maldron Hotel at Shoreditch, London, EUR1.7 million relates to other developments in the committed pipeline at 30 June 2023 and the remaining EUR5.4 million relates to future capital expenditure commitments at our existing hotels.

BALANCE SHEET | STRONG ASSET BACKING PROVIDES SECURITY, FLEXIBILITY AND THE ENGINE FOR FUTURE GROWTH

EURmillion 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 1,581.8 1,427.4 Right-of-use assets 653.3 658.1 Intangible assets and goodwill 31.1 31.1 Other non-current assets7 38.5 33.5 Current assets Trade and other receivables and inventories 41.8 32.6 Other current assets7 2.7 4.9 Cash and cash equivalents 114.4 91.3 Total assets 2,463.6 2,278.9 Equity 1,347.0 1,222.8 Loans and borrowings at amortised cost 265.2 193.5 Lease liabilities 656.7 651.8 Trade and other payables 91.5 118.8 Other liabilities8 103.2 92.0 Total equity and liabilities 2,463.6 2,278.9

The Group's balance sheet position remains strong through financial discipline with property, plant and equipment of EUR1.6 billion in prime locations and cash and undrawn debt facilities of EUR413.9 million, supported by a Net Debt to Value1 of 11% (31 December 2022: 8%).

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment amounted to EUR1,581.8 million at 30 June 2023. The increase of EUR154.3 million since 31 December 2022 is primarily driven by revaluation movements on property assets of EUR78.8 million, additions of EUR76.5 million and a foreign exchange gain on the retranslation of Sterling-denominated assets of EUR13.2 million, partially offset by a depreciation charge of EUR15.1 million for the period.

The Group revalues its property assets at each reporting date using independent external valuers. The principal valuation technique utilised is discounted cash flows which utilise asset-specific risk-adjusted discount rates and terminal capitalisation rates. The independent external valuation also incorporates relevant recent data on hotel sales activity metrics.

Revaluation uplifts of EUR78.8 million were recorded on our property assets in the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. EUR76.8 million of the net gains are recorded as an uplift through the revaluation reserve. EUR2.0 million of the net revaluation uplifts for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 are recorded through profit or loss reversing revaluation losses from prior periods.

Additions through acquisitions and capital expenditure Six months ended 30 June Six months ended 30 June 2023 2022 EURmillion Acquisition of freehold 53.0 - Construction of new build hotels, hotel extensions and 11.1 14.5 renovations Other development expenditure 2.9 0.2 Total development capital expenditure 67.0 14.7 Total refurbishment capital expenditure 9.5 5.6 Additions to property, plant and equipment 76.5 20.3

On 16 February 2023, the Group acquired the freehold interest of Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London for a cost of GBP45.4 million (EUR53.0 million).

A deposit of EUR3.1 million was paid during the period for the post-period end acquisition of the newly rebranded Clayton Hotel London Wall. This amount is held within non-current other receivables at 30 June 2023.

The Group incurred EUR11.1 million on development capital expenditure including EUR9.0 million on the development of the new Maldron Hotel Shoreditch, London and EUR2.1 million in relation to further investment into Maldron Hotel Finsbury Park, London prior to opening in July 2023. Other development expenditure of EUR2.9 million primarily relates to the fitout of the Group's new central office location in Dublin.

The Group incurred EUR9.5 million of refurbishment capital expenditure during the period which mainly related to the refurbishment of 381 bedrooms, health and safety upgrades, energy efficient plant upgrades and IT fit-out of guest relations technology. The Group allocates approximately 4% of hotel revenue1 to refurbishment capital expenditure.

Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

At 30 June 2023, the Group's right-of-use assets amounted to EUR653.3 million and lease liabilities amounted to EUR656.7 million.

Lease Right-of-use EURmillion liabilities assets At 31 December 2022 651.8 658.1 Depreciation charge on right-of-use assets - (14.9) Interest on lease liabilities 20.9 - Lease payments (26.1) - Translation adjustment 10.1 10.1 At 30 June 2023 656.7 653.3

Right-of-use assets are recorded at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment. The initial cost comprises the initial amount of the lease liability adjusted for lease prepayments and accruals at the commencement date, initial direct costs and, where applicable, reclassifications from intangible assets or accounting adjustments related to sale and leasebacks.

Lease liabilities are initially measured at the present value of the outstanding lease payments, discounted using the estimated incremental borrowing rate attributable to the lease. The lease liabilities are subsequently remeasured during the lease term following the completion of rent reviews, a reassessment of the lease term or where a lease contract is modified. The weighted average lease life of future minimum rentals payable under leases is 29.5 years (31 December 2022: 29.8 years).

No rent reviews or rent adjustments, which formed part of the original lease agreements, were agreed during the six-month period ended 30 June 2023. Over 90% of lease contracts at currently leased hotels include rent review caps which limit CPI/RPI-related payment increases to 3.5% - 4% per annum.

Further information on the Group's leases including the unwind of right-of-use assets and release of interest charge is set out in note 12 to the interim financial statements.

Loans and borrowings

As at 30 June 2023, the Group had loans and borrowings at amortised cost of EUR265.2 million and undrawn committed debt facilities of EUR299.5 million. Loans and borrowings increased from 31 December 2022 (EUR193.5 million) mainly due to net loan drawdowns totalling EUR65.2 million and foreign exchange movements which increased the translated value of the loans drawn in Sterling by EUR6.5 million.

Sterling borrowings Euro borrowings At 30 June 2023 Total borrowings EURmillion GBPmillion EURmillion Term Loan 176.5 - 205.6 Revolving credit facility: - Drawn in Sterling 53.4 - 62.2 - Drawn in Euro - 3.0 3.0 External loans and borrowings drawn at 30 June 2023 229.9 3.0 270.8 Accounting adjustment to bring to amortised cost (5.6) Loans and borrowings at amortised cost at 30 June 2023 265.2

The Group's debt facilities now consist of a EUR200.0 million term loan facility, with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and a EUR364.4 million revolving credit facility ('RCF'): EUR304.9 million with a maturity date of 26 October 2025 and EUR59.5 million with a maturity date of 30 September 2023.

The Group's covenants comprising Net Debt to EBITDA (as defined in the Group's bank facility agreement which is equivalent to Net Debt to EBITDA after rent1) and Interest Cover1 were tested on 30 June 2023. At 30 June 2023, the Net Debt to EBITDA covenant limit is 4.0x and the Interest Cover minimum is 4.0x. The Group complies with its covenants at 30 June 2023.

The Group limits its exposure to foreign currency by using Sterling debt to act as a natural hedge against the impact of Sterling rate fluctuations on the Euro value of the Group's UK assets. The Group is also exposed to floating interest rates on its debt obligations and uses hedging instruments to mitigate the risk associated with interest rate fluctuations. This is achieved by entering into interest rate swaps which hedge the variability in cash flows attributable to the interest rate risk. The term debt interest is fully hedged until October 2024. Until 26 October 2023, interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate between c. 1.3% and 1.4% on Sterling-denominated term borrowings. From 26 October 2023 to 26 October 2024 interest rate swaps fix the SONIA benchmark rate to c. 1.0% on Sterling-denominated borrowings. The variable interest rates on the Group's revolving credit facilities were unhedged at 30 June 2023.

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Since the last report on principal risks in March 2023, there have been ongoing developments in our risk environment. The principal risks and uncertainties now facing the Group are:

External factors - Dalata operates in an open market, and its activities and performance are influenced by broader geopolitical and economic factors outside the Group's control. Many of these factors are interlinked and impact the Group's strategy, performance, and the economic environment in which the Group operates. There continues to be uncertainty concerning external factors and our markets.

The Board and executive management team continuously focus on the impact of external factors on our business performance. The Group has an experienced management team with functional expertise in relevant areas, supported by modern information systems that provide up-to-date information to the Board.

Inflation - We recognise the broader effect of inflation on our cost base, including labour costs, and its effect on discretionary consumer spending. Innovation in our guest offerings and services and business efficiencies support our operating margins while retaining high levels of guest service and employee satisfaction.

Climate change and ESG - Climate change and the drive for a sustainable and responsible business create risks and opportunities for the Group. The Board is keenly aware of its responsibilities and commitments to our stakeholders and the wider community under the ESG umbrella, which are reflected in the initiatives implemented by our management and employee teams.

We have disclosed the Group's strategies and emission reduction targets and are committed to transparent measurement and reporting on ESG. The ESG Committee provides board oversight of strategy development, implementation, and target setting.

We recognise that reporting on ESG and climate metrics is an area that is subject to increased regulation and disclosure requirements. This year, the Group initiated an extensive Group-wide project to properly prepare for meeting these requirements and provide assurance on our climate and ESG initiatives.

Our culture and values - Protecting and promoting our culture is a key differentiator for us and a source of competitive advantage. The rollout of our business model depends on the retention and growth of our strong culture. There is a risk that, as the Group expands, our values and culture become diluted, and behaviours do not reflect our established norms.

Culture remains a constant priority for the Board and executive management. We have defined values and behaviours that we continue to embed in our Group, senior management, and teams. These are supported by internal structures that support and oversee expected behaviours. We also use wide-ranging measures to assess and monitor our culture, which are reviewed with the Board and management teams.

Expansion and development strategy - Our strategy is to grow our business through targeted developments and acquisitions. This strategy carries risk, particularly in the current construction cost and financing environment, but also provides us with development opportunities. The Board scrutinises all potential opportunities before commitment and is regularly updated on the progress of the development programme.

Internal acquisitions and development expertise is in place to assess potential opportunities, costs and risks. Our financial position, funding flexibility and position as a preferred development partner assist us in managing this risk.

Developing our people and resourcing our business - Our strategy is to develop our expertise, where possible, from within our existing teams. This expertise can be deployed throughout our business, particularly in our new hotels. We need well-trained and motivated teams to deliver our desired customer service levels at our hotels. There is a risk that we cannot implement our management development strategy as planned or recruit and retain sufficient resources to operate our business effectively.

The Group launched its employer brand campaign and continues to invest significantly in its unique and industry-focused career development programmes. We have identified and supported our next generation of senior hotel management. We provide role-related and development training to all our teams through our Dalata Academy platform. Strategies are in place to attract and retain people at all levels in the Group, including an enhanced benefits programme.

Health, safety and security - As a large hotel operator, we manage a wide range of life safety, fire safety, food safety and security risks. As a large employer, we also manage workplace-related risks. There is a risk that we may not comply with these requirements in our business, resulting in injury, loss of life or hotel damage.

We have a well-established health, safety and security framework in our hotels. Central support is provided to all hotels, and local dedicated H&S resources are in place, supported by information management systems. In addition, a portion of the Group's capital budget is reserved for health and safety, and identified risks are remediated promptly.

Bureau Veritas supports us through independent health and safety assessments across all our hotels. This programme, which commenced in 2022, has continued in 2023 with strong results. The audit and risk committee has also met with Bureau Veritas to discuss the programme, scope and hotel outcomes.

Information security and data protection - In common with other businesses, we recognise the threats associated with cybercrime, information technology risks, and the ongoing need to protect our data. The security of our information technology platforms is crucial to the Board. Our Information Security Management System is based on ISO27001 and audited twice annually by a leading cybersecurity consultancy firm. Enhanced data protection and privacy structures are in place, and training and awareness programmes continue. The Group has continued its investment to enhance its technology and infrastructure, and we assess and monitor these risks on an ongoing basis.

Demand volatility and disruptive technology - We maintain an ongoing focus on our markets, customer behaviour across multiple market segments and trends in the wider hospitality market. This includes the impact of emerging technology on rooms distribution.

1. See Supplementary Financial Information which contains definitions and reconciliations of Alternative Performance Measures ('APM') and other definitions.

2. Adjusting items include the net property revaluation gain of EUR2.0 million following the valuation of property assets (H1 2022: net revaluation gain of EUR17.9 million) less pre-opening costs of EUR0.7 million. Further detail on adjusting items is provided in the section titled 'Adjusting items to EBITDA'.

3. Dublin portfolio includes the operating performance of Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf which was leased from February 2022 due to its single asset scale.

4. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in Dublin for performance statistics comparing to H1 2022 (occupancy, ARR and RevPAR) excludes Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf which was leased from February 2022, The Samuel Hotel which is newly opened since April 2022 and Maldron Hotel Merrion Road which is newly opened since August 2022.

5. The reference to 'like for like' hotels in the UK for performance statistics comparing to H1 2022 (occupancy, ARR and RevPAR) excludes Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre, Clayton Hotel Bristol City and Clayton Hotel Glasgow City as these only opened during 2022. Clayton Crown Hotel, London is also excluded as it was sold in June 2022.

6. Includes the lease for Clayton Hotel Manchester City Centre, Maldron Hotel Manchester City Centre, Clayton Hotel Düsseldorf, Clayton Hotel Bristol City and The Samuel Hotel, Dublin.

7. Other non-current assets comprise investment property, deferred tax assets, non-current derivative assets and other receivables (which include costs of EUR1.2 million associated with future lease agreements for hotels currently being constructed or in planning (31 December 2022: EUR0.9 million)). Other current assets comprise current derivative assets.

8. Other liabilities comprise deferred tax liabilities, provision for liabilities, current tax liabilities and accruals.

Dalata Hotel Group plc

Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30 June 2023

6 months 6 months ended ended 30 June 30 June 2023 2022 Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Continuing operations Revenue 4 284,829 220,248 Cost of sales (100,325) (76,163) ______ ______ Gross profit 184,504 144,085 Administrative expenses 5 (110,678) (74,398) Other income 669 4,474 ______ ______ Operating profit 74,495 74,161 Finance costs 7 (24,107) (22,154) ______ ______ Profit before tax 50,388 52,007 Tax charge 9 (8,429) (5,262) ______ ______ Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company 41,959 46,745 ______ ______ Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of property 11 76,754 82,400 Related deferred tax (8,120) (9,189) ______ ______ 68,634 73,211 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange gain/(loss) on translating foreign operations 15,521 (8,654) (Loss)/gain on net investment hedge (6,543) 6,943 Fair value gain on cash flow hedges 4,083 6,689 Cash flow hedges - reclassified to profit or loss (2,831) 652 Related deferred tax (313) - ______ ______

9,917 5,630 ______ ______ Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax 78,551 78,841 ______ ______ Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to owners of the Company 120,510 125,586 ______ ______ Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 22 18.8 cents 21.0 cents ______ ______ Diluted earnings per share 22 18.6 cents 20.9 cents ______ ______ Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2023 31 December 30 June 2022 2023 (Audited) Assets Note EUR'000 EUR'000 Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 10 31,096 31,054 Property, plant and equipment 11 1,581,776 1,427,447 Right-of-use assets 12 653,295 658,101 Investment property 1,999 2,007 Derivative assets 7 10,264 6,825 Deferred tax assets 19 20,311 21,271 Other receivables 13 5,970 3,387 ______ ______ Total non-current assets 2,304,711 2,150,092 ______ ______ Current assets Derivative assets 7 2,705 4,892 Trade and other receivables 13 39,686 30,263 Inventories 2,107 2,342 Cash and cash equivalents 114,360 91,320 ______ ______ Total current assets 158,858 128,817 ______ ______ Total assets 2,463,569 2,278,909 ______ ______ Equity Share capital 21 2,234 2,229 Share premium 21 505,004 504,910 Capital contribution 25,724 25,724 Merger reserve 81,264 81,264 Share-based payment reserve 6,123 5,011 Hedging reserve 9,727 8,788 Revaluation reserve 448,168 379,534 Translation reserve (8,257) (17,235) Retained earnings 276,997 232,541 ______ ______ Total equity 1,346,984 1,222,766 ______ ______ Liabilities Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 18 265,227 193,488 Lease liabilities 12 646,802 641,444 Deferred tax liabilities 19 80,788 71,022 Provision for liabilities 15 7,547 7,165 Accruals 14 469 239 ______ ______ Total non-current liabilities 1,000,833 913,358 ______ ______ Current liabilities Lease liabilities 12 9,905 10,347 Trade and other payables 14 91,494 118,818 Current tax liabilities 12,496 11,606 Provision for liabilities 15 1,857 2,014 ______ ______ Total current liabilities 115,752 142,785 ______ ______ Total liabilities 1,116,585 1,056,143 ______ ______ Total equity and liabilities 2,463,569 2,278,909 ______ ______ Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2023 Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2023 2,229 504,910 25,724 81,264 5,011 8,788 379,534 (17,235) 232,541 1,222,766 Comprehensive income: Profit for the - - - - - - - - 41,959 41,959 period Other comprehensive income Exchange difference on translating - - - - - - - 15,521 - 15,521 foreign operations Loss on net - - - - - - - (6,543) (6,543) investment hedge Revaluation of - - - - - - 76,754 - - 76,754 property Fair value movement on cash - - - - - 4,083 - - - 4,083 flow hedges Cash flow hedges - reclassified to - - - - - (2,831) - - - (2,831) profit or loss Related deferred - - - - - (313) (8,120) - - (8,433) tax Total comprehensive - - - - - 939 68,634 8,978 41,959 120,510 income for the period Transactions with owners of the Company: Equity-settled share-based - - - - 3,609 - - - - 3,609 payments Transfer from share-based payment reserve - - - - (2,497) - - - 2,497 - to retained earnings Vesting of share awards and 5 94 - - - - - - - 99 options Total transactions with 5 94 - - 1,112 - - - 2,497 3,708 owners of the Company At 30 June 2023 2,234 505,004 25,724 81,264 6,123 9,727 448,168 (8,257) 276,997 1,346,984 Unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity for the six months ended 30 June 2022 Attributable to owners of the Company Share-based Share Share Capital Merger payment Hedging Revaluation Translation Retained capital premium contribution reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve earnings Total EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 EUR'000 At 1 January 2,229 504,895 25,724 81,264 3,085 (197) 212,572 (6,572) 134,413 957,413 2022 Comprehensive income:

