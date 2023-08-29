

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Consumer sentiment in Germany is set to erode in September as both income and economic expectations of households weakened, further confirming the view that private consumption is unlikely to make any positive contribution to GDP this year, survey results from the market research firm GfK showed Tuesday.



The forward-looking consumer confidence index fell to -25.5 for September from a revised -24.6 in August. Economists had forecast a reading of -24.3.



'The chances that consumer sentiment can sustainably recover before the end of this year are dwindling more and more,' Rolf Burkl, a consumer expert at GfK, said.



'Persistently high inflation rates, especially for food and energy supplies, ensure that the consumer sentiment is currently not making any progress.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken