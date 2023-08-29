READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter of 2023.
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|As of June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2023
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
93,837,000
$
44,113,000
$
139,052,000
|Accounts Receivable - Net
80,397,000
116,785,000
94,123,000
|Accounts Receivable - Affiliates
2,089,000
1,488,000
1,358,000
|Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax
6,438,000
1,485,000
6,438,000
|Other Receivables
58,000
62,000
44,000
|Inventories - net
100,851,000
86,710,000
92,885,000
|Other current assets
6,330,000
11,827,000
13,012,000
|Total current assets
290,000,000
262,470,000
346,912,000
|Restricted Cash
|Note Receivable - Affiliate
0
8,990,000
0
|Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net
47,098,000
47,213,000
50,047,000
|ROU Asset
3,847,000
3,709,000
3,728,000
|Deferred Financing Fees - Net
222,000
248,000
195,000
|Other Long-Term Assets
10,808,000
415,000
337,000
|Total
$
351,975,000
$
323,045,000
$
401,219,000
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
2,367,000
2,387,000
2,369,000
|Revolving credit facility
0
0
0
|Lease Liability - S. T.
1,233,000
1,229,000
1,127,000
|Trade Accounts Payable
31,412,000
38,488,000
21,345,000
|Affiliates Payable
65,000
(4,729,000
)
371,000
|Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax
14,761,000
16,984,000
14,546,000
|Income taxes payable
0
10,170,000
5,471,000
|Total current liabilities
49,838,000
64,529,000
45,229,000
|Long-Term Debt
4,706,000
5,890,000
3,521,000
|Long-Term Obligations - Other
713,000
(639,000
)
(645,000
)
|Deferred Revenue - L. T.
428,000
|Lease Liability - L. T.
2,666,000
2,524,000
2,655,000
|Deferred Income Taxes
2,980,000
2,967,000
2,980,000
|Total liabilities
61,331,000
75,271,000
53,740,000
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares;
|issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares
1,000
1,000
1,000
|Additional paid-in capital
24,205,000
84,205,000
24,205,000
|Investment in Parent
(60,000,000
)
|Excess of liabilities assumed over book value
|of assets transferred
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
(17,514,000
)
|Retained earnings
276,441,000
232,378,000
331,576,000
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(893,000
)
(579,000
)
(893,000
)
|Noncontrolling owner's interest
8,404,000
9,283,000
10,104,000
|Total shareholders' equity
290,644,000
247,774,000
347,479,000
|TOTAL
$
351,975,000
$
323,045,000
$
401,219,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|(A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.)
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|As of June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
|Figures in US Dollars
|12/31/2022
|6/30/2022
|6/30/2023
|Revenues:
|Net Sales
$
825,660,000
$
456,237,000
$
393,991,000
|Cost of Sales
589,209,000
334,176,000
277,707,000
|Gross Income
236,451,000
122,061,000
116,284,000
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
43,915,000
22,197,000
21,865,000
|Operating Income
192,536,000
99,864,000
94,419,000
|Other Expense:
|Interest - net
46,000
(225,000
)
1,396,000
|Other - net
(162,000
)
61,000
3,000
|Total Other Expense
(116,000
)
(164,000
)
1,399,000
|Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes
192,420,000
99,700,000
95,818,000
|Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes
46,474,000
24,940,000
23,982,000
|Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations
145,947,000
74,760,000
71,836,000
|COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized
(324,000
)
0
0
|gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $408,000 and
|$0 for 2021 and 2020, respectively
|Net Income (Loss)
145,623,000
74,760,000
71,836,000
|Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
4,354,000
2,235,000
2,148,000
|Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc.
141,269,000
72,525,000
69,688,000
|CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC
|STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
|Figures in US Dollars
|June 30, 2023
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
71,836,000
|Less Net income (loss) from disposition
|Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest
|Net income (loss)
71,836,000
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
3,078,000
|Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable
(179,000
)
|Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash:
|(Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable
(12,801,000
)
|(Increase) decrease in inventories
7,966,000
|(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets
3,777,000
|Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations
(1,493,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates
(10,405,000
)
|Change in operating lease liabilities
(78,000
)
|Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
5,471,000
|Increase (decrease) in assets from dispositions
|Total adjustments
(4,664,000
)
|net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
67,172,000
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(6,015,000
)
|Change in restricted cash balance
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(6,015,000
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Principal payments on long-term debt
(967,000
)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
25,000
|Cash payment of dividends
(15,000,000
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(15,942,000
)
|EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
45,215,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
93,837,000
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
139,052,000
Contacts
Francisco Rodriguez
frodriguez@iusa.com.mx
Tel 5255 52618800