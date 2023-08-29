READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc, has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the second quarter of 2023.

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2022 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,837,000 $ 44,113,000 $ 139,052,000 Accounts Receivable - Net 80,397,000 116,785,000 94,123,000 Accounts Receivable - Affiliates 2,089,000 1,488,000 1,358,000 Accounts Receivable - Refundable Income Tax 6,438,000 1,485,000 6,438,000 Other Receivables 58,000 62,000 44,000 Inventories - net 100,851,000 86,710,000 92,885,000 Other current assets 6,330,000 11,827,000 13,012,000 Total current assets 290,000,000 262,470,000 346,912,000 Restricted Cash Note Receivable - Affiliate 0 8,990,000 0 Property, Plant, and Equipment - Net 47,098,000 47,213,000 50,047,000 ROU Asset 3,847,000 3,709,000 3,728,000 Deferred Financing Fees - Net 222,000 248,000 195,000 Other Long-Term Assets 10,808,000 415,000 337,000 Total $ 351,975,000 $ 323,045,000 $ 401,219,000 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt 2,367,000 2,387,000 2,369,000 Revolving credit facility 0 0 0 Lease Liability - S. T. 1,233,000 1,229,000 1,127,000 Trade Accounts Payable 31,412,000 38,488,000 21,345,000 Affiliates Payable 65,000 (4,729,000 ) 371,000 Accrued expenses and taxes other than income tax 14,761,000 16,984,000 14,546,000 Income taxes payable 0 10,170,000 5,471,000 Total current liabilities 49,838,000 64,529,000 45,229,000 Long-Term Debt 4,706,000 5,890,000 3,521,000 Long-Term Obligations - Other 713,000 (639,000 ) (645,000 ) Deferred Revenue - L. T. 428,000 Lease Liability - L. T. 2,666,000 2,524,000 2,655,000 Deferred Income Taxes 2,980,000 2,967,000 2,980,000 Total liabilities 61,331,000 75,271,000 53,740,000 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock, no par - authorized, 1,500 shares; issued and outstanding, 1,000 shares 1,000 1,000 1,000 Additional paid-in capital 24,205,000 84,205,000 24,205,000 Investment in Parent (60,000,000 ) Excess of liabilities assumed over book value of assets transferred (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) (17,514,000 ) Retained earnings 276,441,000 232,378,000 331,576,000 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (893,000 ) (579,000 ) (893,000 ) Noncontrolling owner's interest 8,404,000 9,283,000 10,104,000 Total shareholders' equity 290,644,000 247,774,000 347,479,000 TOTAL $ 351,975,000 $ 323,045,000 $ 401,219,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Tubo de Pasteje S.A. de C.V.) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS As of June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 Figures in US Dollars 12/31/2022 6/30/2022 6/30/2023 Revenues: Net Sales $ 825,660,000 $ 456,237,000 $ 393,991,000 Cost of Sales 589,209,000 334,176,000 277,707,000 Gross Income 236,451,000 122,061,000 116,284,000 Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 43,915,000 22,197,000 21,865,000 Operating Income 192,536,000 99,864,000 94,419,000 Other Expense: Interest - net 46,000 (225,000 ) 1,396,000 Other - net (162,000 ) 61,000 3,000 Total Other Expense (116,000 ) (164,000 ) 1,399,000 Income (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes 192,420,000 99,700,000 95,818,000 Provision (benefit) for Income Taxes 46,474,000 24,940,000 23,982,000 Net Income Gain (Loss) from Continuing Operations 145,947,000 74,760,000 71,836,000 COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME-Pension unrecognized (324,000 ) 0 0 gain adjustment-net of tax expense of $408,000 and $0 for 2021 and 2020, respectively Net Income (Loss) 145,623,000 74,760,000 71,836,000 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 4,354,000 2,235,000 2,148,000 Net Income Attributable to Cambridge-Lee Holdings, Inc. 141,269,000 72,525,000 69,688,000

CAMBRIDGE-LEE HOLDINGS, INC STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW Figures in US Dollars June 30, 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) 71,836,000 Less Net income (loss) from disposition Less Net income (loss) attributed to noncontrolling interest Net income (loss) 71,836,000 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,078,000 Allowance for (benefit from) doubtful accounts receivable (179,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities which provided (used) cash: (Increase) decrease in accounts and notes receivable (12,801,000 ) (Increase) decrease in inventories 7,966,000 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses, deposits and other assets 3,777,000 Increase (decrease) in other long term obligations (1,493,000 ) Increase (decrease) in accnts payable, accrued exps & amounts due to affiliates (10,405,000 ) Change in operating lease liabilities (78,000 ) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 5,471,000 Increase (decrease) in assets from dispositions Total adjustments (4,664,000 ) net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 67,172,000 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (6,015,000 ) Change in restricted cash balance Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (6,015,000 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on long-term debt (967,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs 25,000 Cash payment of dividends (15,000,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (15,942,000 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 45,215,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 93,837,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 139,052,000

