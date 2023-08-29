Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee's decision about the Termination of AS Baltika shares from Baltic Main List

Tallinn, Estonia, 2023-08-29 08:50 CEST -- The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on August 29, 2023 to approve the application of AS Baltika and to delist the shares (BLT1T, ISIN code: EE3100145616) from Baltic Main List. The last listing day for AS Baltika shares is set to August 30, 2023. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.