Stange Law Firm, a trusted leader in family law and divorce legal services, announces the opening of its newest offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Rolling Meadows, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - Stange Law Firm, a trusted leader in family law and divorce legal services, announces the opening of its newest offices in Chicago, Illinois, and Indianapolis, Indiana. The expansion into these strategic locations signifies Stange Law's ongoing commitment to providing unparalleled legal support in divorce and family law matters across the United States.

More information about Stange Law can be found by visiting https://www.stangelawfirm.com/family-law-matters or by calling 855-805-0595.





Stange Law Opens Chicago IL & Indianapolis IN Divorce & Family Attorney Practice

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/178812_5421278934f499ec_001full.jpg

Founded in 2007 by Kirk Stange, the firm has rapidly gained prominence as one of the largest family law firms in the country, now spanning six states. The new locations in Chicago and Indianapolis aim to fulfill the growing demand for specialized and empathetic legal services in divorce and related family law issues.

In the ever-changing landscape of family law, where circumstances are often emotionally charged and financially complex, Stange Law brings a balance of compassion and professional acumen to the table. "With the family unit undergoing significant transformations, the need for skilled and caring legal practitioners has never been greater," said Kirk Stange, Founder of Stange Law Firm.

The firm has carved a unique niche for itself by offering an extensive range of services, including divorce, child custody, spousal support, and asset division. They also provide alternative dispute resolution methods like mediation for clients who seek an amicable resolution. With seasoned attorneys experienced in navigating the intricacies of local, state, and federal laws, clients can expect nothing short of excellence.

Stange Law's modus operandi is rooted in a client-centric approach, reinforced by their utilization of cutting-edge technology to streamline legal processes. From initial consultations to secure digital communication platforms for clients, Stange Law employs innovation to make legal proceedings as smooth as possible. Kirk metioned this on his recent appearance on The Attorney Post Podcast: https://youtu.be/u6OWMvav8_k.

The firm not only serves as a beacon for clients but also for talented legal professionals seeking meaningful careers. Stange Law offers competitive salaries, comprehensive benefits, and opportunities for growth, making it an employer of choice in the legal community.

In addition to its core legal services, Stange Law is deeply committed to community involvement. The firm supports various charitable organizations and initiatives, reinforcing its ethical responsibility toward bettering society at large.

The opening of the new offices in Chicago and Indianapolis marks another milestone in Stange Law's illustrious journey. "This expansion reflects our sustained growth strategy and our intent to make specialized family law services accessible to a wider audience," commented Kirk Stange.

In sync with their ambitious expansion in Chicago and Indianapolis, Stange Law Firm is keenly scouting for accomplished high asset divorce and family law attorneys to fortify their formidable team. The firm emphasizes the intricate complexities of cases involving domestic violence, intricate divorce proceedings, and meticulous dissolution of marriage processes. Prospective family lawyers and family law attorneys joining the Stange roster will play a pivotal role in guiding clients through the multifaceted layers of the divorce process, from handling delicate uncontested divorce scenarios to the robust division of marital property. By bolstering their team, Stange Law aims to continue its legacy of excellence, ensuring that every client receives impeccable representation during their pivotal moments of legal need.

For more information about the new office locations or to schedule a consultation, call 855-805-0595 (Toll Free) or visit https://www.stangelawfirm.com/.

About Stange Law Firm

Founded in 2007 by Kirk Stange, Stange Law Firm has evolved into one of the country's most prominent family law firms. With offices spanning six states, including Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and now, Illinois and Indiana, the firm aims to offer empathetic and expert legal services to clients navigating the complexities of divorce and family law issues.

Contact Info:

Name: Kirk Stange

Email: Kirk.c.stange@stangelawfirm.com

Organization: Stange Law

Address: 1600 Golf Rd Suite 1264, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008, United States

Website: https://www.stangelawfirm.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178812