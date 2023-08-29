

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Banking major Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) announced on Tuesday that it has signed agreements to sell its global aviation finance leasing business for an initial cash consideration of $0.7 billion to Saudi Arabian Aircraft Leasing Company or AviLease.



Standard Chartered's Aviation Finance business owns and operates a modern fleet portfolio of over 120 aircrafts. It reported a profit before tax of $18.2 million, profit after tax of $15.6 million in 2022.



'AviLease is also funding the repayment of approximately $2.9 billion of net intra-group financing from the Standard Chartered Group,' the bank said in a statement.



Upon closing the transaction, the bank is expected to record an estimated gain of approximately $0.3 billion and an increase in Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio by around 19 basis points.



The deal is expected to close at the end of this year.



On Monday, shares of Standard Chartered closed at 711.40 pence down 0.31% on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken