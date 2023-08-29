

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group plc. (DOM.L) said that from Tuesday until 30 June 2024, it will commence a discretionary program to purchase up to 70 million pounds of the company's ordinary shares of 25/48 pence each. The maximum number of shares that may be purchased under the program is about 35.67 million.



The company said it has appointed its broker Numis Securities Limited to manage the Program and has issued an irrevocable instruction to Numis to continue to manage the Program, within pre-set parameters, during any closed period.



