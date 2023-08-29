Lochinvar has developed a heat pump with a hot water supply of up to 70 C, with a coefficient of performance (COP) of 5.5. The system is entirely cascadable, offering outputs ranging from 88 kW to 880 kW. It also includes 455 liters of hot water storage capacity and uses propane (R290) as a refrigerant.UK heating specialist Lochinvar has developed a high-temperature air source heat pump that can reportedly produce hot water at temperatures of up to 70 C. "The high temperatures achieved make the Amicus Altus especially useful as a direct low carbon replacement for gas boilers in buildings with ...

