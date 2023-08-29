Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
29-Aug-2023 / 08:14 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding borrowing instruments issuances limit 
 
 
DATE: August 28, 2023 
 
Reference: Our Bank's Public Disclosures dated 01/06/2023 and 21/06/2023 
 
It was announced with our Bank's public disclosures stated in the reference that, on its meeting held on June 1, 2023, 
the Board of Directors has resolved to issue subject to market conditions, bond or the green and/or sustainable 
borrowing instruments up to USUSD2,000,000,000 in total or equivalent in TL or in any other foreign currency, with 
different series and maturities and fixed and/or floating interest rates to be determined in accordance with market 
conditions at the time of issuance, to be sold outside Turkey in one or more issuances without public offering, and the 
relevant application process to the transaction has been initiated with the Capital Markets Board ("CMB") on June 20, 
2023. It was announced in the weekly bulletin of the numbered 2023/50 that the above-mentioned application has been 
approved by the CMB 
 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 267693 
EQS News ID:  1713403 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 03:14 ET (07:14 GMT)

