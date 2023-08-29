Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
Dow Jones News
29.08.2023 | 09:58
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) 
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Aug-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 928.2113 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2673482 
CODE: JAPB LN 
ISIN: LU2099287448 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU2099287448 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JAPB LN 
Sequence No.:  267806 
EQS News ID:  1713807 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713807&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
