Group-IB wins prestigious Red Dot Design Award with innovative Managed XDR solution

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, a global cybersecurity leader headquartered in Singapore, is proud to announce that the company's Managed XDR solution has won the Red Dot Design Award for Interface & User Experience Design - Brands & Communication Design 2023. This prestigious award is in recognition of the user-friendly and innovative design inside Managed XDR , a highly comprehensive cybersecurity product that enables companies to see and respond to all the threats targeting their infrastructure. Group-IB representatives will officially receive the award at Red Dot's award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on November 3, 2023.

Group-IB's Managed XDR is one of the company's flagship solutions, created to give companies full control over their cybersecurity by identifying threats in real time and facilitating immediate response by centralizing, correlating, and analyzing all endpoints. This next-generation cybersecurity platform leverages an increasing number of telemetry sources and ever-evolving machine learning algorithms to provide highly-advanced detection, response, and threat prevention capabilities.

Given the immense complexity of the tasks Managed XDR solves, creating a coherent user experience was a great challenge for Group-IB's design team. The company's designers were tasked with creating the unique, user-friendly, and best-in-class interfaces that have been recognized with this Red Dot Design Award. By prioritizing user experience at all stages of the design process, cybersecurity specialists are able to better understand the type of threats targeting their organization and their severity. As a result, Group-IB's Managed XDR enables companies to respond to threats 20% faster and provides a return on investment of over 272%, according to a study conducted by Forrester .

"We are delighted to receive this acknowledgement for the interface design of Managed XDR . Good UX design should be at the heart of all cybersecurity solutions, enabling professionals to quickly and intuitively get the information they need to take the required actions to combat cyber threats. At Group-IB, we work tirelessly to ensure that our solutions are efficient and accessible, to ensure that our clients utilize their full potential." Alexander Batuev,Head of Design at Group-IB, said.

With more than six decades of history and 18,000 entries annually from design professionals, companies and organizations from over 70 countries, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest and most renowned design competitions, recognizing the highest quality of product and communication design. The winners of the awards are selected by an expert multinational jury.

