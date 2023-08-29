Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J87E | ISIN: US4660902069 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
29.08.2023 | 10:30
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.: JA Solar Supplies Modules for South Korea's First n-Type Grid-Connected Project

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an industry leader in the n-type product era, JA Solar recently supplied 3MW of n-type modules for the Atae/Taejun/Yueun photovoltaic (PV) power plant project in Jindo-gun, Jeollanam-do, South Korea. The project was successfully connected to the grid in May of this year, making it the first n-type grid-connected project in South Korea. Since its operation, the excellent power generation performance has been highly praised.

JA Solar Supplies Modules for South Korea's First n-Type Grid-Connected Project

JA Solar first entered the South Korean market in 2011 and established a branch in Seoul in 2018. With its high-efficiency products and high-quality services, the company has maintained a steady presence in the local PV market and supplied modules for South Korea's largest wind-solar hybrid project, the largest bifacial PERC PV power project, etc. JA Solar's DeepBlue 3.0 series was among the first of its kind to win the KS Certification and the Highly Durable Eco-friendly Solar Module, demonstrating the high competitiveness of the company's products in the local market. In the future, JA Solar will further leverage its product and technology advantages to provide customers with better-localized services and promote the development of the South Korean PV market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2185871/JA_Solar_Supplies_Modules_for_South_Korea_s_First_n_Type_Grid_Connected_Project.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ja-solar-supplies-modules-for-south-koreas-first-n-type-grid-connected-project-301912205.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.