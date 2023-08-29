Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015
München
29.08.23
08:03 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
29.08.2023 | 10:40
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse 'Bastion' Modular Web3 Wallet solution 
29-Aug-2023 / 09:07 GMT/BST 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse 'Bastion' Modular Web3 Wallet solution 
 
London, UK, 29 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder is pleased to provide details of the latest news from portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. ("Indorse") 
released on Monday 28 August 2023, regarding the unveiling of its new Web3 software product 'Bastion', an open source, 
modular wallet and Software Development Kit ("SDK"). 
 
The full Indorse announcement can be seen here: https://blog.indorse.io/ 
introducing-bastion-the-future-of-wallet-integration-for-web3-dapps-eb451de363ef 
 
Indorse Bastion Wallet SDK 
 
Wallets are the first points of interaction between users and Web3 applications and recent developments such as 
Ethereum's 'account abstraction' allow newcomers to use decentralised applications in a much easier way. Through the 
Bastion wallet, users will be able to log in via their Web2 social media accounts and start using their wallet before 
uploading any digital assets without having to worry about the transaction fees (or 'gas'). Account abstraction also 
allows simple wallet recovery, a reassuring feature for all newcomers to Web3. These functionalities remove most of the 
friction inherent in current Web3 applications and makes the wallet experience much more user friendly. 
 
Bastion SDK Commercial Model 
 
The Bastion SDK makes it easy for Web3 developers to adopt the account abstraction standard and benefit from the new 
functionalities it enables. After a period of integration and testing, those Web3 projects wishing to continue to use 
Bastion will be charged a usage fee via a subscription to the Bastion service. 
 
Disclosure 
 
Indorse is a Coinsilium equity portfolio company and advisory client. Coinsilium currently holds a 10% interest in the 
issued share capital of Indorse. Coinsilium also holds approximately 5.3m IND tokens representing approximately 14.12% 
of the current IND circulating supply and 317 BlockBot NFTs representing approximately 10.5% of circulating supply. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 
 
 Coinsilium Group Limited        +350 2000 8223 
 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive      www.coinsilium.com 
 
 Peterhouse Capital Limited 
 Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
 SI Capital Limited 
 Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 (Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  267852 
EQS News ID:  1713933 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 04:08 ET (08:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
