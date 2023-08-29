DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse 'Bastion' Modular Web3 Wallet solution

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse 'Bastion' Modular Web3 Wallet solution London, UK, 29 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to provide details of the latest news from portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. ("Indorse") released on Monday 28 August 2023, regarding the unveiling of its new Web3 software product 'Bastion', an open source, modular wallet and Software Development Kit ("SDK"). The full Indorse announcement can be seen here: https://blog.indorse.io/ introducing-bastion-the-future-of-wallet-integration-for-web3-dapps-eb451de363ef Indorse Bastion Wallet SDK Wallets are the first points of interaction between users and Web3 applications and recent developments such as Ethereum's 'account abstraction' allow newcomers to use decentralised applications in a much easier way. Through the Bastion wallet, users will be able to log in via their Web2 social media accounts and start using their wallet before uploading any digital assets without having to worry about the transaction fees (or 'gas'). Account abstraction also allows simple wallet recovery, a reassuring feature for all newcomers to Web3. These functionalities remove most of the friction inherent in current Web3 applications and makes the wallet experience much more user friendly. Bastion SDK Commercial Model The Bastion SDK makes it easy for Web3 developers to adopt the account abstraction standard and benefit from the new functionalities it enables. After a period of integration and testing, those Web3 projects wishing to continue to use Bastion will be charged a usage fee via a subscription to the Bastion service. Disclosure Indorse is a Coinsilium equity portfolio company and advisory client. Coinsilium currently holds a 10% interest in the issued share capital of Indorse. Coinsilium also holds approximately 5.3m IND tokens representing approximately 14.12% of the current IND circulating supply and 317 BlockBot NFTs representing approximately 10.5% of circulating supply.

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

