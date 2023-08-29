DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Aug-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 28-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 389.341 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2715069 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 267856 EQS News ID: 1713943 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

August 29, 2023 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)