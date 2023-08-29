Anzeige
29.08.2023 | 10:54
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

The Company confirms that it entered into a closed period on 28 August 2023 (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 July 2023.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

29 August 2023

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10



Closed Period August 2023
