Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2023 | 10:58
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lega Serie A issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season

MILAN, Italy, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lega Serie A, on Friday 26 August, has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for media rights in the countries of Austria, Germany and Switzerland from the 2024/2025 sports season onwards.

The interested parties can make offers for 3 seasons (2024/2025 to 2026/2027) and for 5 seasons (2024/2025 to 2028/2029) with reference to Serie A on a standalone basis, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana and the three competitions together.

The offers, which are due by 25 September 2023, can be referred to each of the three territories individually or to certain country bundles, as indicated in the RFP.

Following the issuing of a Request for Proposal for betting streaming and data rights earlier this month, with a deadline of 31 August 2023 for offers to be received, the DACH region is the first where Lega Serie A is offering media rights through RFP, while holding private talks in other markets.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a15c74f-32f7-4d42-b97c-d2e64c1bf3fd

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.