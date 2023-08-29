DJ CNBC Names SY Holdings among the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023

EQS Newswire / 29/08/2023 / 16:32 UTC+8 CNBC Names SY Holdings among the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023 Hong Kong, August 29, 2023 - SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings," "SY," or "the Group", stock code: 6069.HK), a leading supply chain technology platform, today announced it has been named one of the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023 in a list published by CNBC, the world-renowned financial and business media outlet. CNBC partnered with independent research firm Statista, one of the world's leading business data platforms, to establish a transparent overview of the top fintech companies worldwide. Statista analyzed over 1,500 firms across nine different market segments, namely neobanking, digital payments, digital assets, digital financial planning, digital wealth management, alternative financing, alternative lending, digital banking solutions and digital business solutions. CNBC and Statista evaluated each of these companies against a set of key performance indicators, including revenue, user numbers and total funding raised to identify the world's leading fintech companies. The list includes some of the biggest names in the sector, such as PayPal, Stripe, Klarna and Revolut, as well as four Chinese companies: Ant Group, SY Holdings, Tencent Holdings and WeLab Bank. To create an authoritative list, Statista specially developed a scoring model whereby it independently and fairly calculated candidate companies' performance against a set of overall key performance indicators, as well as key performance indicators specific to their respective market segments. Ultimately, 5-40 companies were selected from each market segment. The selection process was rigorous and pragmatic, ensuring a final list that spotlights the world's leading companies as well as those with the greatest growth potential in sectors ranging from neobanking to digital business solutions. With a focus on national strategic and emerging industries such as infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and energy, SY has always considered technological capabilities to be the key element in its supply chain financing business. Leveraging the platform's advanced technology, plus in-depth data-driven industry analysis, SY can accurately identify the development needs of small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). Through these capabilities, SY has extended its data-based, systematic and intelligent supply chain financing model to serve more SMEs as well as financial institutions. Thanks to its many years of experience in the industrial supply chain, SY is well-positioned within the industrial landscape of various core enterprises, and has built a digital industrial ecosystem guided by its dual-engine platform strategy of industrial Internet of Things and digital financing. At the same time, SY focuses on the fundamentals of transaction and continues to tap the value of industrial data through its integrated supply chain systems. The Company enables SMEs to establish their own digital credit and transaction profiles within the digital ecosystem, reducing their reliance on guarantees from core enterprises, further promoting the development and improvement of supply chain finance. To date, SY has cumulatively served more than 13,000 SMEs, with the cumulative supply chain assets processed by the Group exceeding RMB177.0 billion. Looking ahead, SY will continue to pursue its mission of driving supply chain efficiency and making finance more inclusive, empowering every SME with access to efficient supply chain financing services. Media Contact SY Holdings Group Limited Galin Chen Tel: 0755-6188 0088-842 Email: galin.chen@syholdings.com Christensen China Limited Stephanie Chen Tel: +852 2117 0861 Email: stephanie.chen@christensencommcs.com File: CNBC Names SY Holdings among the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023 29/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

