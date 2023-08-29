Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
CNBC Names SY Holdings among the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023

CNBC Names SY Holdings among the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023 
 
Hong Kong, August 29, 2023 - SY Holdings Group Limited ("SY Holdings," "SY," or "the Group", stock code: 6069.HK), a 
leading supply chain technology platform, today announced it has been named one of the World's Top 200 Fintech 
Companies 2023 in a list published by CNBC, the world-renowned financial and business media outlet. 
 
CNBC partnered with independent research firm Statista, one of the world's leading business data platforms, to 
establish a transparent overview of the top fintech companies worldwide. Statista analyzed over 1,500 firms across nine 
different market segments, namely neobanking, digital payments, digital assets, digital financial planning, digital 
wealth management, alternative financing, alternative lending, digital banking solutions and digital business 
solutions. CNBC and Statista evaluated each of these companies against a set of key performance indicators, including 
revenue, user numbers and total funding raised to identify the world's leading fintech companies. The list includes 
some of the biggest names in the sector, such as PayPal, Stripe, Klarna and Revolut, as well as four Chinese companies: 
Ant Group, SY Holdings, Tencent Holdings and WeLab Bank. 
 
To create an authoritative list, Statista specially developed a scoring model whereby it independently and fairly 
calculated candidate companies' performance against a set of overall key performance indicators, as well as key 
performance indicators specific to their respective market segments. Ultimately, 5-40 companies were selected from each 
market segment. The selection process was rigorous and pragmatic, ensuring a final list that spotlights the world's 
leading companies as well as those with the greatest growth potential in sectors ranging from neobanking to digital 
business solutions. 
 
With a focus on national strategic and emerging industries such as infrastructure, pharmaceuticals and energy, SY has 
always considered technological capabilities to be the key element in its supply chain financing business. Leveraging 
the platform's advanced technology, plus in-depth data-driven industry analysis, SY can accurately identify the 
development needs of small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs"). Through these capabilities, SY has extended its 
data-based, systematic and intelligent supply chain financing model to serve more SMEs as well as financial 
institutions. 
 
Thanks to its many years of experience in the industrial supply chain, SY is well-positioned within the industrial 
landscape of various core enterprises, and has built a digital industrial ecosystem guided by its dual-engine platform 
strategy of industrial Internet of Things and digital financing. At the same time, SY focuses on the fundamentals of 
transaction and continues to tap the value of industrial data through its integrated supply chain systems. The Company 
enables SMEs to establish their own digital credit and transaction profiles within the digital ecosystem, reducing 
their reliance on guarantees from core enterprises, further promoting the development and improvement of supply chain 
finance. 
 
To date, SY has cumulatively served more than 13,000 SMEs, with the cumulative supply chain assets processed by the 
Group exceeding RMB177.0 billion. Looking ahead, SY will continue to pursue its mission of driving supply chain 
efficiency and making finance more inclusive, empowering every SME with access to efficient supply chain financing 
services. 
 
 
Media Contact 
SY Holdings Group Limited 
Galin Chen 
Tel: 0755-6188 0088-842 
Email: galin.chen@syholdings.com 
 
Christensen China Limited 
Stephanie Chen 
Tel: +852 2117 0861 
Email: stephanie.chen@christensencommcs.com 
 
CNBC Names SY Holdings among the World's Top 200 Fintech Companies 2023 
29/08/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1713395&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 29, 2023 04:33 ET (08:33 GMT)

