Oscillate Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

29 August 2023

On 4 August 2023, the Company announced the posting of a Circular calling the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM").



The Circular stated that a number of shareholders of the Company had expressed a strong desire for the Company to distribute assets to shareholders and allow them to manage these according to their own individual strategies.



Having considered this further the Board proposed resolutions at the AGM to place the Company into a Members Voluntary Liquidation.



The Company announces that at the AGM held today, Resolutions 1, 2 and 3, being the Resolutions relating to the Members Voluntary Liquidation, did not pass.



Resolution 9 also did not pass. All other Resolutions put before the AGM passed.



The Board of the Company will therefore continue to implement the Company's investing strategy in accordance with shareholders wishes.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Oscillate plc:

John Treacy

ir@oscillateplc.com

https://oscillateplc.com

Corporate Adviser:

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller & Heena Karani

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7220 9796

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).