

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG, a German automotive and arms manufacturer, Tuesday announced the signing of a German-Australian letter of cooperation for the planned production of Boxer combat vehicles in Australia for the German Army's schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie or heavy weapon carrier infantry project.



In the long term, the German armed forces intend to procure more than 100 Boxer sWaTrInf to replace the current Wiesel to serve as a direct tactical fire support platform for its infantry units.



The German Boxer vehicles will be built, utilizing production capacity at Rheinmetall's state-of-the-art Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence at Redbank in South East Queensland, alongside the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles or CRV being produced for the Australian Defence Force.



The schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie is based on the Australian Army's Boxer CRV. This is an 8x8 combat vehicle equipped with a reconnaissance vehicle mission module including the two-man Lance turret. Its main armament is the Rheinmetall MK30-2 ABM automatic cannon, which also features in the German Puma infantry fighting vehicle.



The Boxer vehicle is an advanced, armoured vehicle in service with armies around the globe. The Boxer offers enhanced troop safety, security and protection, coupled with high levels of firepower and mobility for sustained operations ranging from peacekeeping to high-intensity combat.



John Abunassar, head of Rheinmetall's Vehicle Systems division, said, 'The German Boxers to be built at MILVEHCOE will be modelled on the Australian Boxer Reconnaissance vehicle variant. The opportunity would be one of the largest Australian defence exports in the nation's history.'



