Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 696 internationalen Medien
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.08.2023 | 11:46
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Twelve Capital AG: Twelve Capital Insurance Bond Strategy - Market Update

The Insurance sector is currently one of the most attractive within Investment Grade

ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The insurance sector has performed well throughout the challenging first half of 2023, especially when compared to the broader corporate landscape. We believe it will continue to be resilient even if markets remain volatile in the second half of the year. The first half of 2023 was marked by troubles at US regional banks, the losses imposed to Credit Suisse AT1 holders that led many investors to be more cautious of these structures, as well as Central Banks continued increases in interest rates in order to tame inflation.

In a recessionary environment marked by higher interest rates, we believe that insurers are better positioned than other corporate sectors, and particularly corporates with higher leverage. Insurance companies have reported robust solvency positions and resilient earnings year to date, solidifying the sector's position as a defensive stronghold within the current economic environment.

Given current yields, Investment Grade bonds have become very attractive as an entry point, but also for many investors a way of repositioning their fixed income allocation given the more arduous macroeconomic trends. In Twelve Capital's opinion and observing market tendencies, the insurance sector is currently one of the most attractive within Investment Grade.

For further information please contact Twelve Capital at:

+41 44 5000 120

info@twelvecapital.com


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.