Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: 905153 | ISIN: US7034811015 | Ticker-Symbol: PE1
Frankfurt
29.08.23
10:05 Uhr
12,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
29.08.2023 | 12:02
129 Leser
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.: Patterson-UTI Energy to Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today announced that the Company will participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, and Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Participating in the conference from Patterson-UTI will be Andy Hendricks, Chief Executive Officer; Andy Smith, Chief Financial Officer; Mike Holcomb, Chief Operating Officer; and Mike Drickamer, Vice President Investor Relations.

While at the conference, Andy Hendricks will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time. To access the webcast of this fireside chat, go to the investor relations section of the Company's webcast at investor.patenergy.com prior to the scheduled start time.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact: Mike Drickamer
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 765-7170

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/777730/Patterson-UTI-Energy-to-Participate-in-the-Barclays-CEO-Energy-Power-Conference

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
