Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 ("Q2 2023").

Q2 2023 Highlights

Revenue of $18.3 million compared to $25.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 ("Q2 2022") and $20.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023").

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $0.1 million compared to $1.0 million in Q2 2022 and $0.7 million in Q1 2023.

of $0.1 million compared to $1.0 million in Q2 2022 and $0.7 million in Q1 2023. Variable gross margin 1 of 37% compared to 33% in Q2 2022 and 38% in Q1 2023.

of 37% compared to 33% in Q2 2022 and 38% in Q1 2023. SG&A expenses of $3.7 million compared to $4.6 million in Q2 2022 and $3.8 million in Q1 2023.

Cash generated by operating activities was $0.1 million for the 6 months ended June 30, 2023 ("H1 2023") compared to $1.4 million for the 6 months ended June 30, 2022 ("H1 2022").

Ending cash balance of $13.2 million compared to $11.9 million at December 31, 2022.

The Company's Packaging business group delivered 83% year-over-year revenue growth largely due to the addition of new customers, cross selling new products to existing customers, and the acquisition of Houston-based FormTex Plastics in July 2022. Revenue declines were largely driven by lower third-party sales in the Company's Industrial business group as a result of industry-wide declines in average selling prices, continued customer de-stocking, soft demand coupled with increased competitive pressure for commodity petroleum-based products, and an overall sector shift to just-in-time ordering.

"We keenly recognize the challenge for our business and stakeholders to cycle through reductions in quarterly revenue as we've navigated considerable macroeconomic volatility and supply chain normalization that we first identified in Q3 2022. Our outlook remains very positive about the continued strong growth in our Packaging business group, and our robust pipeline continues to perform with several new packaging deals expected to enter commercial production in the back half of the third quarter," stated Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "We also anticipate third party industrial sales to show signs of improving later this year and continue to proactively lower our SG&A spend through cost reduction initiatives, while we also look for ways to restructure and renegotiate our long-term debt."

Q2 2023 Financial Overview

Revenue for Q2 2023 decreased 28% to $18.3 million as compared to $25.5 million for Q2 2022. The Packaging business group realized year-over-year revenue growth of 83% driven by organic growth as well as contribution from the FormTex acquisition completed in July 2022. This was offset by a year-over-year reduction in Industrial business group revenue.

Variable gross margin1 for Q2 2023 increased to 37% compared to 33% for Q2 2022. The increase in variable gross margin reflects the higher mix of revenue from the Packaging business group and productivity enhancements in the variable cost of products. Gross margin for Q2 2023 and Q2 2022 was 26%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") in Q2 2023 decreased by 19% compared to Q2 2022. The decrease in SG&A expenses reflects the Company's efforts to reduce costs through a year-over-year headcount reduction of 31 people, renegotiating terms across the Company's service providers and suppliers, and through process improvements designed to take out costs and/or improve productivity. The decline in SG&A was partially offset by the incremental headcount and SG&A associated with the July 2022 acquisition of FormTex. Excluding SG&A expenses associated with the FormTex acquisition, Q2 2023 SG&A excluding acquisition activity and one-time charges, declined 22% on a year-over-year basis. On an annualized basis, Q2 2023 SG&A totalled $14.9 million as compared to $17.9 million in the 2022 fiscal year, representing $3.0 million in run-rate cost savings.

The Company's Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q2 2023 was $0.1 million compared to $1.0 million in Q2 2022. The decline in adjusted EBITDA1 in Q2 2023 and H1 2023 reflects the decline in revenue and gross profit dollars, which were not fully offset by the decline in SG&A, and specifically fulfilment and logistics costs.

The Company incurred a net loss of $3.6 million in Q2 2023 compared to a net loss of $3.0 million in Q2 2022.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet Overview

The Company strengthened its liquidity with the completion of a brokered private placement with net proceeds of $4.4 million in June 2023, as well as reducing its long-term debt by $1.5 million at June 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022. Cash flow generated by operating activities for H1 2023 was $0.1 million compared to $1.4 million in H1 2022. Cash use by investing activities in H1 2023 was $1.4 million compared to $3.3 million in H1 2022. As at June 30, 2023, net working capital was $9.2 million compared to $10.0 million as at December 31, 2022.

The Company continues to focus on ways to restructure and renegotiate its long-term debt obligations. During the quarter, the Company successfully renegotiated a June 2023 payment of $0.5 million due to the Government of Canada's Western Innovation Initiative program ("WINN") into monthly installments to be paid over a 24-month period. The Company also intends to relocate its coating and warehousing operations at a leased location adjacent to its Ayr facility by the end of the fiscal year, which is expected to reduce its long-term lease obligations by $0.7 million and reduce operating expenses by approximately $0.2 million.

As at June 30, 2023, the Company's total asset to liability ratio was 1.21 compared to 1.22 as at December 31, 2022.

The Company's Q2 2023 financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on SEDAR at sedar.com and on the Company's investor website at investor.goodnaturedproducts.com.

Q2 2023 Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for Q2 2023, hosted by Paul Antoniadis, Executive Chair & CEO, and Kerry Biggs, Chief Financial Officer, on August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM Eastern / 8:00 AM Pacific time.

Date: August 29, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT

Toll-Free: 1-888-396-8049 International: +1-416-764-8646

Conference ID: 18517762

Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after its completion through to September 12, 2023. The replay will be available by dialing 1-877-674-7070 or +1-416-764-8692 and by using the passcode 517762.

About good natured Products Inc.

good natured® is passionately pursuing its goal of becoming North America's leading earth-friendly product company by offering the broadest assortment of plant-based products made from rapidly renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The Company is focused on making it easy and affordable for business owners and consumers to shift away from petroleum to better everyday products® that use more renewable materials, less fossil fuel, and no chemicals of concern.

good natured® offers over 400 products and services through wholesale, direct to business, and retail channels. From plant-based home organization products to certified compostable food containers, bio-based industrial supplies and medical packaging, the Company is focused on making plant-based products more readily accessible to people as a means to create meaningful environmental and social impact.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have included in this press release a discussion of the Company's variable gross profit, variable gross margin, SG&A excluding acquisition activity and one-time charges, and adjusted EBITDA all non-GAAP measures, for Q1 2023, Q2 2023, H1 2023, Q2 2022 and H1 2022 to provide, what management believes, is a meaningful comparison of the Company's performance in Q2 2023 and H1 2023. These non-GAAP measures do not have standardized meanings, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Variable gross profit, variable gross margin, SG&A excluding acquisition activity and one-time charges, and adjusted EBITDA are more fully defined and discussed in the Company's Q2 2023 Management's Discussion and Analysis under the heading "non-IFRS financial measures", which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's investor website at investor.goodnaturedproducts.com.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended:



3 mon. ended Jun 30





6 mon. ended Jun 30





2023





2022

+/-



2023



2022

+/-



Net loss for the period $ (3,582 ) $ (3,012 )

19%

$ (6,103 ) $ (4,604 )

33%

Share-based compensation

394



574



-31%



797



1,175



-32%

Depreciation

613



300



104%



1,240



971



28%

Depreciation in COGS & SG&A

530



455



16%



1,062



759



40%

Financing costs

1,796



1,318



36%



3,595



2,293



57%

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

143



789



-82%



(148 )

763



-119%

Gain on WINN Loan

-



(15 )

-100%



(42 )

(15 )

180%

Loss on financing

-



4



-100%



-



4



-100%

Acquisition related expenses & one-time charges

278



646



-57%



569



924



-38%

Deferred income taxes recovery

(125 )

(54 )

131%



(250 )

(108 )

131% Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 47

$ 1,005



-95%

$ 720

$ 2,162



-67%

The following table provides a reconciliation of variable gross profit to gross profit and variable gross margin to gross margin for the periods ended:

3 mon. ended Jun 30 6 mon. ended Jun 30





2023



2022



+/-



2023



2022



+/- Revenue $ 18,282

$ 5,546



-28%

$ 38,597

$ 51,482



-25%

Variable cost of product

11,602



17,090



-32%



24,304



34,805



-30% Variable gross profit1

6,680



8,456



-21%



14,293



16,677



-14% Variable gross margin %1

36.5%



33.1%







37.0%



32.4%





Fixed factory overhead

2,012



1,708



18%



4,026



3,295



22% Gross profit

4,668



6,748



-31%



10,267



13,382



-23% Gross margin %

25.5%



26.4%







26.6%



26.0%





The following table provides a reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expense excluding acquisition activity and one-time charges:





3 mon. ended Jun 30









6 mon. ended Jun 30









2023



2022



+/-



2023



2022



+/- SG&A Wages $ 2,262

$ 2,304



-2%

$ 4,615

$ 4,390



5%

SG&A Other

1,038



1,454



-29%



2,069



2,704



-23%

Product Development expense

142



196



-28%



308



388



-21%

Acquisition related expenses & one-time charges1

278



646



-57%



569



924



-38%

SG&A

3,720



4,600



-19%



7,561



8,406



-10% SG&A % of revenue

20%



18%







20%



16%



SG&A excluding acquisition activity & one-time charges1

3,442



3,954



-13%



6,992



7,482



-7% SG&A % of revenue excluding acquisition related & one-time charges1

19%



15%







18%



15%



SG&A Wages % of revenues

12%



9%







12%



9%





Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws including statements related to Company plans and focuses for 2023, the upcoming results conference call and management's outlook for 2023.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections regarding, among other things, future plans and strategies, projections, future market and operating conditions, supply conditions, end customer demand conditions, anticipated events and trends, general market conditions, the economy, financial conditions, sales volume and pricing, expenses and costs, and other future conditions which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. Important factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, risks relating to general economic, market and business conditions and unforeseen delays in the realization of the Company's plans, risks related to the loss of key manufacturing equipment, capability or facilities, the performance of plant-based materials and the ability of the Company's products and packaging to meet significant technical requirements, changes in raw material supply and costs, labour availability and labour costs, fluctuations in operating results, and other related risks as more fully set out in the Annual Information Form of the Company and other documents disclosed under the Company's filings at www.sedar.com. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.

If relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.



GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC.



Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands) (Unaudited)





30-Jun



31-Dec



2023



2022













Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,205

$ 11,860

Trade and other receivables

8,591



9,360

Inventory (note 3)

10,856



12,663

Prepaid expenses

1,062



929



33,714



34,812











Non-current assets:







Property and equipment (note 5)

44,248



44,692

Right-of-use assets (note 6)

4,455



5,001

Customer relationships (note 7)

6,125



6,447

Intangible and other assets (note 7)

4,580



4,523

Goodwill (note 7)

8,920



8,966

$ 102,042

$ 104,441









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 19,096

$ 18,265

Current portion of long-term debt (note 9)

5,443



6,593



24,539



24,858











Non-Current liabilities:







Convertible debentures

16,382



16,079

Mortgages

19,587



19,938

Credit Facility

13,725



13,854

Lease Liability

1,902



2,239

Other long-term debt (note 8)

3,292



3,210

Contingent consideration liability

2,109



2,035

Deferred income tax liabilities

3,028



3,278



60,025



60,633











Shareholders' Equity:







Common share capital

67,175



63,446

Contributed surplus

9,090



7,563

Foreign currency translation reserve

1,644



2,269

Deficit

(60,431 )

(54,328 )



17,478



18,950









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 102,042

$ 104,441

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30

2023

2022

2023

2022

Product revenue $ 18,282

$ 25,546

$ 38,597

$ 51,482

Cost of product revenue (note 11) (13,614 ) (18,798 ) (28,330 ) (38,100 ) Gross margin 4,668

6,748

10,267

13,382

Other (Expenses) Income:







Selling, general, and administrative







(note 12) (3,720 ) (4,600 ) (7,561 ) (8,406 ) Fulfilment and logistics (1,709 ) (2,244 ) (3,617 ) (4,497 ) Share-based compensation (note 10(b,d)) (394)

(574 ) (797 ) (1,175 ) Depreciation and amortization (613 ) (300 ) (1,240 ) (971 ) Financing costs (1,796 ) (1,318 ) (3,595 ) (2,293 ) Foreign exchange loss (143 ) (789 ) 148

(763 ) Loss on debt repayment and







and conversion -

(4 ) -

(4 ) Gain on interest free loan -

15

42

15 Net loss before taxes (3,707 ) (3,066 ) (6,353 ) (4,712 ) Deferred income tax recovery 125

54

250

108 Net loss for the period (3,582 ) (3,012 ) (6,103 ) (4,604 ) Other comprehensive (loss) gain, net of tax







Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:





Unrealized currency gain (loss) on







translation of foreign operations $ (506 ) $ 998

$ (625 ) $ 812 Comprehensive loss







for the period (4,088 ) (2,014 ) (6,728 ) (3,792 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 )







Weighted average shares outstanding -







basic and diluted 246,071

223,151

243,929

222,689



GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(In thousands)





Six months ended June 30



2023



2022













Cash provided by (used in):

























Operations:











Net loss $ (6,103 ) $ (4,604 ) Items not involving cash:







Depreciation and amortization

1,716



1,364

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

(376 )

472

Amortization of right of use assets

513



414

Share based compensation

797



1,175

Loss on debt repayment and conversion

-



4

Gain on interest free loan

(42 )

(15 ) Gain on equipment disposal

-



(63 ) Financing costs

3,595



2,293

Deferred income tax

(250 )

(107 )



(150 )

933











Changes in non-cash operating working capital:







Trade and other receivables

769



556

Inventory

1,807



493

Prepaid expenses

(133 )

(291 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

831



1,430



3,274



2,188











Finance costs paid

(3,065 )

(1,754 ) Cash provided by operating activities

59



1,367









Financing:







Issuance of common shares and Special Warrants,







net of issuance costs (note 10(a))

4,444



6,093

Exercise of warrants for common shares

-



256

Exercise of options for common shares

15



29

Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs

2,539



1,191

Repayment of long-term debt

(4,076 )

(1,222 ) Proceeds from equipment sale leaseback

-



1,431 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,922



7,778











Investments:







Proceeds on equipment disposal

-



109

Purchase of equipment

(1,267 )

(3,364 ) Purchase of other assets

(170 )

(60 ) Cash used in investing activities

1,437 )

(3,315 )







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

(199 )

215







Increase in cash

1,345



6,045







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

11,860



10,655







Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

13,205



16,700

1 A non-GAAP financing measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for an explanation of these measures and reconciliation to the Company's financial results reported in accordance with GAAP.

