Like Opemiska, the Roger Projects gold-copper mineralization appears very amenable to floatation processing

Metallurgical results indicate that material from Roger could be processed in the same circuit as Opemiska

In 2018, 10.9 million tonnes of Indicated resources at a grade of 0.85 g/t of gold, 0.80 g/t silver, and 0.06% copper, and an additional 6.57 million tonnes of inferred mineral resources at 0.75 g/t gold, 1.18 g/t silver and 0.11% copper, a now historical resource was published on Roger

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2023) - QC Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: QCCU) (OTCQB: QCCUF) ("QC Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further metallurgical results from its current testing program, this time on samples from its Roger Property which is 5km north of the historic mining center of Chibougamau.

"These preliminary results are very encouraging and suggest we could include roughly 17.5 million tonnes of mineralized material in the Roger deposit in a development scenario for Opemiska. Factors such as cut-off grade, average grade, metal prices, and transportation costs will ultimately determine whether Roger can be accretive to Opemiska. However, as of now, the metallurgical studies suggest it is possible. Roger, together with Cook and Robitaille, are well-understood projects where QC Copper will drill out to bring into the 43-101 regime for resource growth in 2024. All three of these projects are proximate to Opemiska's open pit and are being evaluated as part of a broader development plan for the District, which we will define in a forthcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment for our District," said Stephen Stewart, Chairman and CEO of QC Copper.

Roger Metallurgical Sampling

Two samples of mineralized core were collected from the Roger deposit, sample P1 from the porphyry zone and N from the mineralized mafic volcanics to the north. The testing aims to determine whether the mineralized material at Roger could be processed using the same flowsheet being tested at Opemiska, as reported in the news release dated July 25, 2023.

Testing was done at SGS and preliminary results show that material ground to the same specs as Opemiska (P80 = 105microns) have 79% and 73% liberated chalcopyrite in P1 and N composite samples, respectively and gold is exposed on 87.3% of the grains for P1 and 75.1% for N. Moreover free gold accounts for 96.8% of the gold of the P1 composite and 83% of the N composite.

Roger Geology and Mineral Resources

A historical, conceptual-pit enclosed mineral resource estimate in 2018 of 10.9 million tonnes of Indicated resources at a grade of 0.85 g/t of gold, 0.80 g/t silver and 0.06% copper and an additional 6.57 million tonnes of inferred mineral resources at 0.75 g/t gold, 1.18 g/t silver and 0.11% copper 1. The Roger deposit is interpreted as a reduced-type intrusion-related porphyry gold-copper deposit that shows strong structural control. Mineralization occurs in the porphyry intrusion and in mafic volcanics to the north.

About the Roger Project

QC Copper owns a 50% interest in the Roger Project with a right of first refusal to acquire the other 50%, which SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, owns. The Roger property comprises 987 hectares, is 5 km from the historic mining center of Chibougamau, Quebec, and has all-season road access. A power line that crosses the property and connects to the Obalski distribution station located 4 km south of Chibougamau.

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Investissement Québec, is dedicated to promoting the exploration, discovery and development of mining properties in Quebec. SOQUEM also contributes to maintaining strong local economies. Proud partner and ambassador for the development of Quebec's mineral wealth, SOQUEM relies on innovation, research and strategic minerals to be well-positioned for the future.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo and géo., Director and Vice President Exploration for QC Copper & Gold, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

1 The mineral resources on Roger are historical in nature and QC Copper has not undertaken sufficient studies to validate the historical resources and does not consider these numbers as NI43-101 compliant mineral resources. The Company cautions the reader to treat these resources as indicative of the potential of the property to host significant mineral resources only.

