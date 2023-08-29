

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded higher on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and China stimulus optimism outweighed growing concerns over fuel demand.



Prices were also supported by concerns that a tropical storm off the U.S. Gulf Coast may impact supply.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $84.35 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $80.58.



The dollar traded weak and bond yields slipped ahead of a busy week on the economic calendar.



The July report on U.S. job openings is due later in the day and the all-important jobs report for August on Friday.



Inflation data due later in the week may offer further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



Focus is also on purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from China, due on Thursday and Friday.



Meanwhile, Idalia has strengthened into a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and stronger gusts.



The system is expected to 'rapidly intensify' and make landfall in Florida on Wednesday, likely causing some production shutdowns in the oil-producing Gulf of Mexico region.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken