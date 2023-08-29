

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, the dollar weakened and bond yields slipped amid speculation the Federal Reserve may take a rate-hike breather in September.



Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,923.55 per ounce, hovering close to its highest level since August 10 reached on Monday. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2 percent at $1,951.10.



The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies and benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields moved further away from their highest levels since 2007 hit last week, as investors await a slew of key economic readings this week that could define the outlook for interest rates.



The July report on U.S. job openings is due later in the day and the all-important jobs report for August on Friday.



Inflation data due later in the week may offer further clues on the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory.



Focus is also on purchasing managers' index (PMI) data from China, due on Thursday and Friday.



