Dienstag, 29.08.2023
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
TCL Photovoltaic Technology to Showcase Revolutionary One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution at IFA 2023

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Photovoltaic Technology, a leading provider of green energy solutions, recently announced its participation in the upcoming IFA 2023 exhibition. The event, set to take place in Berlin, Germany, from September 1st to 5th, will mark the debut of TCL's innovative One-Stop Residential Smart Energy Solution.

Visit TCL Photovoltaic Technology at Hall 21A.

TCL's booth, spanning 2,013 square meters under the theme "Inspire the Future," will spotlight the enterprise's Leading Technology, Intelligent Life, Culture and Spirit, as well as Corporate Social Responsibility. Positioned in the Leading Technology subarea, TCL Photovoltaic Technology will showcase its newly launched One-stop Residential Smart Energy Solution for efficient, green, and emergency power supply.

Presenting a holistic approach to sustainable living and energy efficiency, the solution forms a smart energy ecosystem. From solar power generation and efficient energy storage to seamless heat pump operation, the comprehensive system optimizes energy usage and elevates cost-effectiveness. Users will benefit from continuous power supply and peak-valley arbitrage.

TCL Residential Energy Management System

TCL Photovoltaic Technology's presence at the IFA Exhibition goes beyond mere product display, reflecting the company's commitment to catalyzing the clean energy landscape transformation. A notable player in the photovoltaic sector, TCL's acclaim spans silicon wafer production, PV module manufacturing, and power plant maintenance. Leveraging these resources and expertise, TCL Photovoltaic Technology provides comprehensive services spanning development, manufacturing, and energy management.

According to William Li, General Manager of the Overseas Business Center at TCL Photovoltaic Technology, the company's global operation is presently focused on the European market. It has set up liaison offices across nine countries, encompassing Italy, Spain, Germany, and Poland, which cater to the company's worldwide clientele, offering comprehensive aftersales service and technical support.

Visit TCL's booth at Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, to witness innovation shaping clean energy.

About TCL Photovoltaic Technology:

TCL Photovoltaic Technology is a green energy full-lifecycle smart service provider under TCL Industries. In line with the global trend of green and digital integration, TCL Photovoltaic Technology leverages the advantages of TCL's research and development, supply chain, warehousing and logistics, and channel networks to focus on the new energy photovoltaic field. The company offers one-stop residential and commercial energy solutions, and is committed to establishing the TCL Smart Energy Management System, creating an intelligent clean energy platform, and gradually developing into a leader in the clean energy industry. For more information, please visit https://www.tcl.com/global/en/photovoltaic

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196527/Visit_TCL_Photovoltaic_Technology_Hall_21A.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2196528/TCL_Residential_Energy_Management_System.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-photovoltaic-technology-to-showcase-revolutionary-one-stop-residential-smart-energy-solution-at-ifa-2023-301912348.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
