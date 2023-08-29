Giatec Scientific Inc: Giatec and BCMI Partner to Introduce Modern AI Mix Management for Ready Mix Concrete Producers

A new integration with Giatec's SmartMix will allow BCMI's customers to optimize their concrete mixes, thus reducing mix costs and CO2 emissions.

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / AI leaders in the ready-mixed concrete industry, Giatec® and BCMI are pleased to announce the integration between the BCMI platform and Giatec's SmartMix, a full-featured, artificial intelligence (AI) assisted mix management and reporting software, enabling producers to optimize for the right mix every time. SmartMix covers a full range of mix-management capabilities augmented by AI technology and is the cornerstone of AI-assisted mix design optimization for reducing cost and carbon footprint, based on data from over 200,000 concrete mixes.





Giatec and BCMI Partner to Introduce Modern AI Mix Management for Ready Mix Concrete Producers

A new integration with Giatec's SmartMix will allow BCMI's customers to optimize their concrete mixes, thus reducing mix costs and CO2 emissions.





"SmartMix was built with the intention of strengthening the connection between concrete producers and jobsites through mix analytics and real-time data," says Pouria Ghods, CEO and Co-founder of Giatec. "With the BCMI partnership, we are excited to launch another integration that furthers our vision to not only provide better visibility into mix design but also reduce mix costs and lower the carbon footprint of the construction industry."

BARD Materials, an area leader known for innovation in the ready-mix concrete industry, climbed on board to implement the SmartMix Integration, bringing valuable insights to their customers into the quality and performance of their mix designs. "Working with Giatec and BCMI to enable this integration has been a great experience. These companies are leaders in AI software for our industry, and we are excited to begin exploring how we can use these tools to revolutionize the mixture optimization process," says Tony Thier, President, BARD Materials.

Service providers like BCMI and Giatec are aligned in a mandate of bettering producer tools by creating open APIs and connected data for concrete producers. SmartMix incorporates data from BCMI and other modern dispatch systems onto its own interface to allow users to gain better insights into mix proportions, quality variations, and other important external factors. All producers using BCMI for their dispatch system are now able to use SmartMix, thanks to this new integration.

About Giatec

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time collection and analysis of concrete data from production and delivery to placement. Giatec's suite of hardware & software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint. For more information, visit https://www.giatecscientific.com/.

About BCMI

BCMI Corp. (Bulk Construction Materials Initiative) is a collaborative effort between marquee materials producers to design, develop and deliver modern tools for the entire business process of ready-mix concrete and bulk.

Contact Information

Dobrila Moogk

Vice President, Marketing, Giatec Scientific

marketing@giatec.ca

+1 (877) 497-6278 ext. 9210

SOURCE: Giatec Scientific Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/777873/Giatec-and-BCMI-Partner-to-Introduce-Modern-AI-Mix-Management-for-Ready-Mix-Concrete-Producers