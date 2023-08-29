Dril-Quip, Inc. To Participate in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2023 / Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ), (the "Company" or "Dril-Quip"), announced today that Jeffrey Bird, Dril-Quip's President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York on Thursday, September 7 at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Mr. Bird and Kyle McClure, Dril-Quip's Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will also host investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and an updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company's investor relations website at https://drilquip.gcs-web.com/ under the "Events & Presentations" tab. Listeners to the live webcast are encouraged to log in 15 minutes early to register. A replay of the webcast will be archived shortly after the call and can be accessed on the Company's website.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer, and provider of highly engineered equipment, service, and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the performance and benefits of the Company's products. Forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and other factors. These statements are subject to risks beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, operating risks and other factors detailed in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated.

?Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance

Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com

Media Relations Contact

Summer Brown, Director of Marketing

Summer_Brown@dril-quip.com

