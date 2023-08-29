Explore tech trends in AI, risk and cybersecurity at the ISACA conference in Dublin

TheISACA Europe Conference 2023: Digital Trust World will take place 17-19 October in Dublin, Ireland, bringing together industry experts and thought leaders from across the globe. The multi-day event, hosted by global IT governance and cybersecurity organisation ISACA, will include presentations by thought leaders and interactive panel discussions on digital trust and the cybersecurity industry's current challenges.

The three-day conference features an opening keynote presentation by Rachel Botsman, one of the world's most influential management thinkers. Botsman is a critically acclaimed author and first Trust Fellow at Oxford University's Saïd Business School. The closing keynote will be presented by Christopher Wylie, a data consultant widely known for his work uncovering Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Digital Trust World Dublin offers sessions for professionals in infosec, cybersecurity, IT audit, privacy, governance, and risk roles. The event will encourage the exchange of knowledge between industry peers across emerging themes such as AI, the metaverse, third-party risk, privacy regulations, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

Conference attendees can choose to attend a free ChatGPT masterclass or register for the pre-conference workshop on "People: The Duality of Data Protection." Attendees may earn up to 26.75 continuing professional education (CPE) credits.

Chris Dimitriadis, Global Chief Strategy Officer at ISACA, said, "We're excited to be hosting Digital Trust World for the first time in Dublin, the home of our European ISACA office and a hub for the thriving European tech scene. The agenda is packed with high-profile industry speakers and opportunities for attendees to engage and upgrade their knowledge. We look forward to uniting our professional community to help them advance in their careers and navigate the ever-changing technology and business landscape for years to come."

More details and registration for Digital Trust World in Dublin can be found at https://store.isaca.org/s/community-event?id=a334w000005Q511AAC#/reg/tickets.

Companies interested in participating as a sponsor can contact sponsorship@isaca.org.

About ISACA

For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One in Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829346122/en/

Contacts:

firstlight group, ISACAteam@firstlightgroup.io, M: +44 7536 565 507

Esther Almendros, ealmendros@isaca.org, T: +1 847-660-5777, M: +34 692 669 722