AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

Dealing in securities by a director

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealing in AECI securities:

Name: Holger Riemensperger Position and company: Chief Executive, AECI Date of transaction: 23 August 2023 Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market purchase of ordinary shares Number of securities: 4 000 Purchase price per security: R104,00 Total value of transaction: R416 000,00 Extent of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

29 August 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)