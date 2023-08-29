AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29
AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238
Bond company code AECI
LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85
(AECI or the Company)
Dealing in securities by a director
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealing in AECI securities:
Name:
Holger Riemensperger
Position and company:
Chief Executive, AECI
Date of transaction:
23 August 2023
Class of securities:
Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:
On-market purchase of ordinary shares
Number of securities:
4 000
Purchase price per security:
R104,00
Total value of transaction:
R416 000,00
Extent of interest:
Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:
Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
29 August 2023
Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)