Dienstag, 29.08.2023
Schon mehr als 50% der Top-Unternehmen als zahlende Kunden!
WKN: 863727 | ISIN: ZAE000000220 | Ticker-Symbol: A7Z
Frankfurt
29.08.23
08:02 Uhr
5,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
PR Newswire
29.08.2023 | 13:06
90 Leser
AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 29

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

Dealing in securities by a director

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements and Debt Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised of the following dealing in AECI securities:

Name:

Holger Riemensperger

Position and company:

Chief Executive, AECI

Date of transaction:

23 August 2023

Class of securities:

Ordinary shares

Nature of transaction:

On-market purchase of ordinary shares

Number of securities:

4 000

Purchase price per security:

R104,00

Total value of transaction:

R416 000,00

Extent of interest:

Direct beneficial

Clearance to deal obtained:

Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

29 August 2023

Equity and Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2023 PR Newswire
