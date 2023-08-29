Nasdaq Appoints Liene Dubava as Chair of the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 29, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced the appointment of Liene Dubava to Chair of the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange. Liene Dubava replaces Daiga Auzina-Melalksne who is leaving Nasdaq to continue her career as a professional board member. Liene Dubava joined Nasdaq Riga in 2003 as an Issuer Relations Officer. In 2006, she assumed responsibility as the Head of Trading and Listing and joined the Management Board in 2007. Since 2012 Liene Dubava has been responsible for the services provided to listed companies in Nasdaq Baltic. Liene has greatly contributed to the development of the Latvian and Baltic capital markets, among other initiatives she has been responsible for improving corporate governance and investor relations practices among listed companies marking a shift towards greater transparency and market integrity. Liene serves on the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Latvia, and she is a member of the Latvian Corporate Governance Board under the Latvian Ministry of Justice. Liene Dubava has a Master's degree in Economics from the University of Latvia, and an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Riga Business School / Riga Technical University. "We are very pleased to have Liene Dubava take on the leadership of Nasdaq Riga. Nasdaq provides a leading platform to help Baltic companies, investors, financial institutions, and governments succeed in the capital markets. Liene's deep expertise, client focus, and long-standing experience will greatly contribute to advancing the Latvian capital markets and enabling local companies to tap new opportunities emerging with the launch of the new MSCI Baltic States and MSCI Latvia indexes," said Arminta Saladžiene, the Chair of the Supervisory Board of Nasdaq Riga AS. Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, who currently serves as the Chair of the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga, has announced her intention to leave Nasdaq at the end of September to pursue a professional board member career. Daiga has been leading Nasdaq Riga since 2005 and the Baltic exchanges since 2012. Daiga has championed the integration of the Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius stock exchanges into a common Nasdaq Baltic offering, she has actively advocated the benefits of developing the local capital markets ecosystem in Latvia and across the Baltics. Daiga was a member of the High-Level Forum on the Capital Markets Union by the European Commission contributing to the development of the EU Capital Markets Union action plan. "On behalf of Nasdaq, I would like to wholeheartedly thank Daiga Auzina-Melalksne for her outstanding leadership in Latvia and across the Baltic region. For 25 years Daiga has been a true champion of the Baltic market integration and development and a relentless advocate of the capital markets, sound corporate governance, transparency, and investor engagement. She has laid a strong foundation for further growth and advancement of the Baltic market," said Saladziene. The appointment of Liene Dubava will be effective on October 1, 2023. Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media relations contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com + 371 252 777 33