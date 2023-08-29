Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
29.08.2023 | 13:10
Nasdaq Appoints Liene Dubava as Chair of the Management Board of Nasdaq Riga

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 29, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announced the appointment of Liene Dubava to Chair of the Management
Board of Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange. Liene Dubava replaces Daiga
Auzina-Melalksne who is leaving Nasdaq to continue her career as a professional
board member. 

Liene Dubava joined Nasdaq Riga in 2003 as an Issuer Relations Officer. In
2006, she assumed responsibility as the Head of Trading and Listing and joined
the Management Board in 2007. Since 2012 Liene Dubava has been responsible for
the services provided to listed companies in Nasdaq Baltic. Liene has greatly
contributed to the development of the Latvian and Baltic capital markets, among
other initiatives she has been responsible for improving corporate governance
and investor relations practices among listed companies marking a shift towards
greater transparency and market integrity. 

Liene serves on the Board of the American Chamber of Commerce in Latvia, and
she is a member of the Latvian Corporate Governance Board under the Latvian
Ministry of Justice. Liene Dubava has a Master's degree in Economics from the
University of Latvia, and an Executive Master of Business Administration from
the Riga Business School / Riga Technical University. 

"We are very pleased to have Liene Dubava take on the leadership of Nasdaq
Riga. Nasdaq provides a leading platform to help Baltic companies, investors,
financial institutions, and governments succeed in the capital markets. Liene's
deep expertise, client focus, and long-standing experience will greatly
contribute to advancing the Latvian capital markets and enabling local
companies to tap new opportunities emerging with the launch of the new MSCI
Baltic States and MSCI Latvia indexes," said Arminta Saladžiene, the Chair of
the Supervisory Board of Nasdaq Riga AS. 

Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, who currently serves as the Chair of the Management
Board of Nasdaq Riga, has announced her intention to leave Nasdaq at the end of
September to pursue a professional board member career. Daiga has been leading
Nasdaq Riga since 2005 and the Baltic exchanges since 2012. Daiga has
championed the integration of the Tallinn, Riga, and Vilnius stock exchanges
into a common Nasdaq Baltic offering, she has actively advocated the benefits
of developing the local capital markets ecosystem in Latvia and across the
Baltics. Daiga was a member of the High-Level Forum on the Capital Markets
Union by the European Commission contributing to the development of the EU
Capital Markets Union action plan. 

"On behalf of Nasdaq, I would like to wholeheartedly thank Daiga
Auzina-Melalksne for her outstanding leadership in Latvia and across the Baltic
region. For 25 years Daiga has been a true champion of the Baltic market
integration and development and a relentless advocate of the capital markets,
sound corporate governance, transparency, and investor engagement. She has laid
a strong foundation for further growth and advancement of the Baltic market,"
said Saladziene. 

The appointment of Liene Dubava will be effective on October 1, 2023.

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 





Media relations contacts:

Sanita Gailane

sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com

+ 371 252 777 33
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
