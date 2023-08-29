OKYO Pharma Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Minimum Market Value Rule

NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO Pharma Limited (Nasdaq: OKYO) ("OKYO" or the "Company"), an ophthalmology-focused bio-pharmaceutical company which is developing OK-101 to treat dry eye disease (DED) to address the significant unmet need in this multi-billion-dollar market, today announced that it received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying OKYO that it has regained compliance with the minimum $35 million market value requirement for continued inclusion on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2) (the "Market Value Rule").



OKYO was previously notified by Nasdaq on July 26, 2023 that it was not in compliance with the minimum market value requirement rule (under Rule 5550(b)(2)) because the market value of OKYO's ordinary shares had closed below the minimum $35 million requirement for 30 consecutive business days. To regain compliance, the Company was required to maintain a market value of OKYO's ordinary shares at $35 million or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, which was met on August 28, 2023.

