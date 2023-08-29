Chico's FAS, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported second quarter diluted EPS of $0.49 ; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.28

Delivered total Company net sales of $545 million, in line with outlook

Generated 8.5% operating margin with solid gross margin and disciplined expense management

Strengthened balance sheet, ending quarter with $151 million in cash and marketable securities, and year-over-year debt reduction of $75 million

Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) ("Company" or "Chico's FAS") today announced its financial results for the thirteen weeks ended July 29, 2023 ("second quarter"). The Company also provided its fiscal 2023 third quarter outlook and updated its full-year outlook.

Molly Langenstein, Chico's FAS Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, "We delivered another quarter of strong operating income and earnings performance, which was consistent with our outlook.

"For all three brands, full-priced sales remained healthy, we attracted new customers, and we gained market share. Total Company average dollar spend and units per transaction increased, and we increased average unit retail at Chico's and Soma. Our apparel customers continued to buy head-to-toe dressing, and responded to new proportions in sportswear, and our intimates customers responded to new strapless and unlined bra launches."

Langenstein concluded, "We continue to deliver strong results and generate meaningful cash flow. Our unrelenting focus on our brand strategy and four strategic pillars of customer led, product obsessed, digital first, and operationally excellent gives us confidence in achieving our long-term financial targets and further enhancing our operating performance, strengthening our balance sheet, and increasing shareholder value."

Business Highlights

The Company's second quarter highlights include:

Consistent profitability : For the second quarter, the Company reported net income per diluted share of $0.49 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.28, excluding a non-cash tax benefit.





: For the second quarter, the Company reported net income per diluted share of $0.49 and adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.28, excluding a non-cash tax benefit. Compelling two-year stacked comparable sales : For the second quarter, total Chico's FAS comparable sales decreased 3.0% versus last year's second quarter and increased 16.5% on a two-year stacked basis. Chico's ® comparable sales decreased 2.5% versus the second quarter last year. White House Black Market ® ("WHBM") comparable sales decreased 5.7% versus last year's second quarter, marking a sequential improvement from the first quarter. Soma ® comparable sales were down 0.5% versus last year's second quarter, marking a sequential comparable sales improvement over the last four consecutive quarters. For all three brands, full-priced sales remained healthy, and year-over-year total Company average dollar spend and units per transaction increased.





: For the second quarter, total Chico's FAS comparable sales decreased 3.0% versus last year's second quarter and increased 16.5% on a two-year stacked basis. Chico's comparable sales decreased 2.5% versus the second quarter last year. White House Black Market ("WHBM") comparable sales decreased 5.7% versus last year's second quarter, marking a sequential improvement from the first quarter. Soma comparable sales were down 0.5% versus last year's second quarter, marking a sequential comparable sales improvement over the last four consecutive quarters. For all three brands, full-priced sales remained healthy, and year-over-year total Company average dollar spend and units per transaction increased. Continued market share gains : Our brands continued to take market share. According to market research firm Circana, for the second quarter year over year, Chico's and WHBM gained share with customers over 45 with household incomes over $100,000 . During the same period, Soma outpaced the market and gained share with customers over 35 with household incomes over $100,000 .





: Our brands continued to take market share. According to market research firm Circana, for the second quarter year over year, Chico's and WHBM gained share with customers over 45 with household incomes over $100,000 . During the same period, Soma outpaced the market and gained share with customers over 35 with household incomes over $100,000 . Strong operating income : Second quarter income from operations was $46.5 million, or 8.5% of net sales, reflecting solid gross margin performance combined with continued, disciplined expense management and investment in the Company's growth strategies.





: Second quarter income from operations was $46.5 million, or 8.5% of net sales, reflecting solid gross margin performance combined with continued, disciplined expense management and investment in the Company's growth strategies. Solid balance sheet : The Company ended the second quarter with $150.7 million in cash and marketable securities and total liquidity of $385.8 million, with $24.0 million in long-term debt.

Overview of Financial Results

For the second quarter, the Company reported net income of $59.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for last year's second quarter. The Company reported second quarter adjusted net income of $33.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, excluding the reversal of a $25.6 million non-cash tax valuation allowance, as presented in the accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

Sales

The Company reported second quarter net sales of $545.1 million compared to $558.7 million in last year's second quarter. This decrease of 2.4% primarily reflects a comparable sales decrease of 3.0% since last year's second quarter. The 3.0% comparable sales decline was driven by a decrease in transaction count, partially offset by an increase in average dollar sale.

The following table depicts comparable sales percentages for Chico's FAS, Chico's, WHBM, and Soma:



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Chico's (2.5) %

29.7 %

1.1 %

39.6 % White House Black Market (5.7)

31.9

(6.9)

47.0 Soma (0.5)

(9.2)

(1.5)

(5.7) Total Company (3.0)

19.5

(1.8)

28.9

Gross Margin

For the second quarter, gross profit was $216.9 million, or 39.8% of net sales, compared to $231.5 million, or 41.4% of net sales, in last year's second quarter. The 160-basis-point decrease in gross margin primarily reflects higher occupancy costs; lower average unit retail; increased raw material costs partially offset by lower inbound freight; and the benefit of disciplined expense management.

Selling, General, and Administrative Expenses

For the second quarter, selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") were $170.4 million, or 31.3% of net sales, compared to $173.3 million, or 31.0% of net sales, for last year's second quarter. The 30 basis points of deleverage primarily reflects increased store operating expenses and deleverage on lower net sales, partially offset by disciplined expense management.

Income Taxes

The Company's second quarter effective tax rate was a 28.6% benefit compared to a 26.6% expense for last year's second quarter. This year's effective tax rate primarily reflects a $25.6 million non-cash discrete benefit due to a reversal of the majority of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. The Company's second quarter effective tax rate, excluding the reversal of the valuation allowance, was 26.9%. Last year's second quarter effective tax rate primarily reflected the impact of losses in foreign jurisdictions on which a full valuation allowance was recorded.

Cash, Marketable Securities, and Capital Allocation

At the end of the second quarter, cash and marketable securities totaled $150.7 million compared to $172.5 million at the end of last year's second quarter.

Long-term debt at the end of the second quarter totaled $24.0 million compared to $99.0 million at the end of last year's second quarter, reflecting a principal payment of $25.0 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, in addition to the $50.0 million repaid in fiscal year 2022.

During the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company announced that its Board authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $100 million of the Company's common stock and canceled the remainder of its $300 million share repurchase program.

Inventories

At the end of the second quarter, inventories totaled $300.2 million compared to $338.8 million at the end of last year's second quarter. The decrease of $38.6 million, or 11.4%, was primarily due to normalized supply chain conditions that resulted in significantly lower in-transit inventories.

Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter and Full-Year Outlook

For fiscal 2023 third quarter, the Company currently expects:

Consolidated net sales of $505 million to $525 million ;

Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 38.5% to 39.0%;

SG&A as a percent of net sales of 35.1% to 35.6%;

Effective income tax rate of 29.0%; and

Earnings per diluted share of $0.08 to $0.12 .

For fiscal 2023, a 53-week year, the Company currently expects:

Consolidated net sales of $2,145 million to $2,175 million ;

Gross margin rate as a percent of net sales of 38.5% to 38.8%;

SG&A as a percent of net sales of 33.0% to 33.3%;

Effective income tax rate of 26.0%;

Earnings per diluted share of $0.87 to $0.95 (1) ; and

; and Capital and cloud-based expenditures of $75 million to $85 million .

(1) Includes the non-cash tax benefit of $0.21 as reflected in the accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation.

ABOUT CHICO'S FAS, INC.

Chico's FAS is a Florida -based fashion company founded in 1983 on Sanibel Island, FL. The Company reinvented the fashion retail experience by creating fashion communities anchored by service, which put the customer at the center of everything we do. As one of the leading fashion retailers in North America, Chico's FAS is a company of three unique brands - Chico's®, White House Black Market®, and Soma® - each operating in their own white space, founded by women, led by women, providing solutions that millions of women say give them confidence and joy.

Our Company has a passion for fashion, and each day we provide clothing, shoes and accessories, intimate apparel, and expert styling in our brick-and-mortar boutiques, digital online boutiques, and through StyleConnect®, the Company's customized, branded, digital styling tool that enables customers to conveniently shop wherever, whenever, and however they prefer.

As of July 29, 2023, the Company operated 1,258 stores in the U.S. and sold merchandise through 58 international franchise locations in Mexico and through two domestic franchise locations in airports. The Company's merchandise is also available at www.chicos.com, www.chicosofftherack.com, www.whbm.com, and www.soma.com.

To learn more about Chico's FAS, please visit our corporate website at www.chicosfas.com. The information on our corporate website is not, and shall not be deemed to be, a part of this press release or incorporated into our federal securities law filings.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales

Amount

% of Sales Net Sales:





























Chico's $ 274,217

50.3 %

$ 281,777

50.4 %

$ 547,867

50.7 %

$ 546,243

49.7 % White House Black Market 150,048

27.5

158,581

28.4

303,518

28.1

327,610

29.8 Soma 120,861

22.2

118,362

21.2

228,484

21.2

225,782

20.5 Total Net Sales 545,126

100.0

558,720

100.0

1,079,869

100.0

1,099,635

100.0 Cost of goods sold 328,226

60.2

327,206

58.6

637,960

59.1

651,556

59.3 Gross Margin 216,900

39.8

231,514

41.4

441,909

40.9

448,079

40.7 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 170,356

31.3

173,297

31.0

342,029

31.7

344,455

31.3 Income from Operations 46,544

8.5

58,217

10.4

99,880

9.2

103,624

9.4 Interest expense, net (420)

(0.1)

(1,056)

(0.2)

(1,050)

(0.1)

(2,031)

(0.2) Income before Income Taxes 46,124

8.4

57,161

10.2

98,830

9.1

101,593

9.2 Income tax (benefit) provision (13,200)

(2.5)

15,200

2.7

(400)

(0.1)

24,700

2.2 Net Income $ 59,324

10.9 %

$ 41,961

7.5 %

$ 99,230

9.2 %

$ 76,893

7.0 % Per Share Data:





























Net income per common share - basic $ 0.50





$ 0.35





$ 0.83





$ 0.64



Net income per common and common

equivalent share - diluted $ 0.49





$ 0.34





$ 0.81





$ 0.62



Weighted average common shares

outstanding - basic 119,113





120,003





119,408





119,498



Weighted average common and common

equivalent shares outstanding - diluted 121,956





123,897





122,697





123,580





Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



July 29, 2023

January 28, 2023

July 30, 2022 ASSETS









Current Assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 129,015

$ 153,377

$ 157,233 Marketable securities, at fair value 21,717

24,677

15,301 Inventories 300,151

276,840

338,761 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,693

48,604

47,553 Income taxes receivable 9,725

11,865

12,654 Total Current Assets 514,301

515,363

571,502 Property and Equipment, net 193,815

192,165

181,093 Right of Use Assets 464,050

435,321

438,959 Other Assets:









Goodwill 16,360

16,360

16,360 Other intangible assets, net 5,000

5,000

5,000 Other assets, net 42,420

23,632

19,599 Total Other Assets 63,780

44,992

40,959

$ 1,235,946

$ 1,187,841

$ 1,232,513











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 152,828

$ 156,262

$ 173,891 Current lease liabilities 152,927

153,202

165,345 Other current and deferred liabilities 118,146

141,698

143,181 Total Current Liabilities 423,901

451,162

482,417 Noncurrent Liabilities:









Long-term debt 24,000

49,000

99,000 Long-term lease liabilities 370,976

349,409

350,797 Other noncurrent and deferred liabilities 1,812

2,637

2,422 Total Noncurrent Liabilities 396,788

401,046

452,219 Commitments and Contingencies









Shareholders' Equity:









Preferred stock -

-

- Common stock 1,235

1,250

1,252 Additional paid-in capital 514,059

513,914

508,105 Treasury stock, at cost (514,168)

(494,395)

(494,395) Retained earnings 414,252

315,022

282,910 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain (121)

(158)

5 Total Shareholders' Equity 415,257

335,633

297,877

$ 1,235,946

$ 1,187,841

$ 1,232,513

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Twenty-Six Weeks Ended

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 99,230

$ 76,893 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Inventory write-offs -

434 Depreciation and amortization 19,124

22,886 Non-cash lease expense 90,641

90,293 Loss on disposal and impairment of property and equipment, net 55

2,126 Deferred tax benefit (15,427)

(432) Share-based compensation expense 6,306

7,157 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Inventories (23,311)

(15,806) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,835)

(1,136) Income tax receivable 2,140

1,044 Accounts payable (3,351)

(6,635) Accrued and other liabilities (24,667)

2,683 Lease liability (98,276)

(103,508) Net cash provided by operating activities 42,629

75,999 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Purchases of marketable securities (4,308)

(16,324) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 7,274

1,029 Purchases of property and equipment (19,008)

(10,191) Net cash used in investing activities (16,042)

(25,486) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Payments on borrowings (25,000)

- Payments of debt issuance costs -

(706) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 218

156 Repurchase of treasury stock under repurchase program (19,805)

- Payments of tax withholdings related to share-based awards (6,362)

(7,835) Net cash used in financing activities (50,949)

(8,385) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (24,362)

42,128 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of period 153,377

115,105 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of period $ 129,015

$ 157,233

Supplemental Detail on Net Income per Common Share Calculation

In accordance with accounting guidance, unvested share-based payment awards that include non-forfeitable rights to dividends, whether paid or unpaid, are considered participating securities. As a result, such awards are required to be included in the calculation of income per common share, pursuant to the "two-class" method. For the Company, participating securities are comprised entirely of unvested restricted stock awards granted prior to fiscal 2020.

Net income per share is determined using the two-class method when it is more dilutive than the treasury stock method. Basic net income per share is computed by dividing net income available to common shareholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding during the period, including participating securities. Diluted net income per share reflects the dilutive effect of potential common shares from non-participating securities, such as restricted stock awards granted after fiscal 2019, stock options, performance-based restricted stock units, and restricted stock units. For the twenty-six weeks ended July 29, 2023 and July 30, 2022, potential common shares were excluded from the computation of diluted income per common share to the extent they were antidilutive.

The following unaudited table sets forth the computation of net income per basic and diluted common share shown on the face of the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of income (in thousands, except per share amounts):





Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Numerator:















Net income

$ 59,324

$ 41,961

$ 99,230

$ 76,893 Net income allocated to participating securities

(87)

(166)

(145)

(348) Net income available to common shareholders

$ 59,237

$ 41,795

$ 99,085

$ 76,545

















Denominator:















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

119,113

120,003

119,408

119,498 Dilutive effect of non-participating securities

2,842

3,894

3,290

4,082 Weighted average common and common equivalent

shares outstanding - diluted

121,956

123,897

122,697

123,580

















Net income per common share:















Basic

$ 0.50

$ 0.35

$ 0.83

$ 0.64 Diluted

$ 0.49

$ 0.34

$ 0.81

$ 0.62



















GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company reports information in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures that are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be used supplemental to, and not as an alternative to, the Company's GAAP financial results, and the Company's management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP measures utilized by the Company may be unique to the Company, as they may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The Company believes presenting these non-GAAP measures, which exclude items that are not comparable from period to period, is useful to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance. The reconciliation below excludes the favorable non-cash impact of the tax valuation allowance reversal in this year's second quarter.

A reconciliation of net income and income per diluted share on a GAAP basis to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 29, 2023 is presented in the table below.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share (Unaudited) (in thousands)













Thirteen Weeks Ended

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended



July 29, 2023 Net Income:

















Net Income GAAP basis

$ 59,324

$ 99,230 Tax valuation allowance reversal

(25,575)

(25,575) Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP adjusted basis)

$ 33,749

$ 73,655









Net income per common and common equivalent share - diluted:

















Net income per common and common share equivalent (GAAP basis)

$ 0.49

$ 0.81 Tax valuation allowance reversal per common share equivalent

(0.21)

(0.21) Adjusted net income per common share equivalent (Non-GAAP adjusted

basis)

$ 0.28

$ 0.60

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 (Unaudited)





















April 29, 2023

New Stores

Closures

July 29, 2023



Store Count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 486

-

(2)

484



Chico's outlets 120

-

-

120



WHBM frontline boutiques 324

-

(2)

322



WHBM outlets 53

-

-

53



Soma frontline boutiques 259

1

(1)

259



Soma outlets 20

-

-

20



Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,262

1

(5)

1,258













































April 29, 2023

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in

SSF

July 29, 2023 Net Selling Square Footage

("SSF"):

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,323,344

-

(5,841)

(157)

1,317,346 Chico's outlets 301,647

-

-

-

301,647 WHBM frontline boutiques 758,662

-

(4,570)

106

754,198 WHBM outlets 110,394

-

-

-

110,394 Soma frontline boutiques 478,265

1,211

(1,533)

(438)

477,505 Soma outlets 37,539

-

-

-

37,539 Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,009,851

1,211

(11,944)

(489)

2,998,629

As of July 29, 2023, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 58 international retail locations in Mexico and two domestic locations in airports.

Chico's FAS, Inc. and Subsidiaries Store Count and Square Footage Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 (Unaudited)





















January 28, 2023

New Stores

Closures

July 29, 2023



Store count:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 488

-

(4)

484



Chico's outlets 121

-

(1)

120



WHBM frontline boutiques 328

-

(6)

322



WHBM outlets 53

-

-

53



Soma frontline boutiques 259

1

(1)

259



Soma outlets 20

-

-

20



Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 1,269

1

(12)

1,258













































January 28, 2023

New Stores

Closures

Other Changes in

SSF

July 29, 2023 Net Selling Square Footage:

















Chico's frontline boutiques 1,326,251

-

(10,650)

1,745

1,317,346 Chico's outlets 304,487

-

(2,840)

-

301,647 WHBM frontline boutiques 767,063

-

(14,559)

1,694

754,198 WHBM outlets 110,394

-

-

-

110,394 Soma frontline boutiques 476,669

1,211

(1,533)

1,158

477,505 Soma outlets 37,539

-

-

-

37,539 Total Chico's FAS, Inc. 3,022,403

1,211

(29,582)

4,597

2,998,629

As of July 29, 2023, the Company's franchise operations consisted of 58 international retail locations in Mexico and two domestic locations in airports.

