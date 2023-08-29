NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Quarterly Total Revenues reached RMB8,771.7 million (US$1,209.7 million)i

Quarterly Vehicle Deliveries were 23,520 units

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO; HKEX: 9866; SGX: NIO) ("NIO" or the "Company"), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Vehicle deliveries were 23,520 in the second quarter of 2023, consisting of 10,492 premium smart electric SUVs and 13,028 premium smart electric sedans, representing a decrease of 6.1% from the second quarter of 2022, and a decrease of 24.2% from the first quarter of 2023.





Key Operating Results



2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 Deliveries 23,520 31,041 40,052 31,607 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 Deliveries 25,059 25,768 25,034 24,439





Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2023

Vehicle sales were RMB7,185.2million (US$990.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 24.9% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 22.1% from the first quarter of 2023.

were RMB7,185.2million (US$990.9 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 24.9% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 22.1% from the first quarter of 2023. Vehicle margin ii was 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 16.7% in second quarter of 2022 and 5.1% in the first quarter of 2023.

was 6.2% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 16.7% in second quarter of 2022 and 5.1% in the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues were RMB8,771.7 million (US$1,209.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 17.8 % from the first quarter of 2023.

were RMB8,771.7 million (US$1,209.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 17.8 % from the first quarter of 2023. Gross profit was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 93.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 46.4% from the first quarter of 2023.

was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 93.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 46.4% from the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin was 1.0% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

was 1.0% in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.5% in the first quarter of 2023. Loss from operations was RMB6,074.1 million (US$837.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 113.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 18.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB5,464.1 million (US$753.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 132.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.8% from the first quarter of 2023.

was RMB6,074.1 million (US$837.7 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 113.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 18.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB5,464.1 million (US$753.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 132.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Net loss was RMB6,055.8 million (US$835.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 119.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB5,445.7 million (US$751.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 140.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 31.2% from the first quarter of 2023.

was RMB6,055.8 million (US$835.1 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 119.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB5,445.7 million (US$751.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 140.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 31.2% from the first quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits were RMB31.5 billion (US$4.3 billion) as of June 30, 2023.

Key Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023



(in RMB million, except for percentage)



2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2022 Q2 % Changeiii QoQ YoY Vehicle Sales 7,185.2 9,224.5 9,570.8 -22.1% -24.9% Vehicle Margin 6.2 % 5.1 % 16.7 % 110bp -1050bp Total Revenues 8,771.7 10,676.5 10,292.4 -17.8% -14.8% Gross Profit 87.0 162.3 1,340.3 -46.4% -93.5% Gross Margin 1.0 % 1.5 % 13.0 % -50bp -1200bp Loss from Operations (6,074.1 ) (5,111.8 ) (2,845.6 ) 18.8% 113.5% Adjusted Loss from Operations (non-GAAP) (5,464.1 ) (4,522.4 )



(2,355.1



) 20.8% 132.0% Net Loss (6,055.8 ) (4,739.5 ) (2,757.5 ) 27.8% 119.6% Adjusted Net Loss (non-GAAP) (5,445.7 ) (4,150.1 ) (2,267.0 ) 31.2% 140.2%





Recent Developments

Deliveries in July 2023

NIO delivered 20,462 vehicles in July 2023, representing an increase of 103.6% year-over-year. As of July 31, 2023, NIO's cumulative vehicle deliveries reached 364,579 vehicles.



Launch of the ET5T

On June 15, 2023, NIO launched the ET5T, a smart electric tourer, and started its deliveries the next day.



Strategic Equity Investment from CYVN

On July 12, 2023, NIO closed the US$738.5 million strategic equity investment from CYVN Investments RSC Ltd, an affiliate of CYVN Holdings L.L.C., which is an investment vehicle wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government (collectively referred to as "CYVN Entities"). CYVN Entities also acquired certain Class A ordinary shares of NIO from an affiliate of Tencent for an aggregate consideration of US$350 million. Following the aforementioned transactions, CYVN Investments RSC Ltd currently in aggregate beneficially owns approximately 7.0% of NIO's total issued and outstanding shares.



CEO and CFO Comments

"NIO delivered 23,520 vehicles in the second quarter of 2023. In July 2023, NIO delivered 20,462 vehicles, representing a substantial increase of 103.6% year-over-year, which propelled NIO to the top position in China's premium electric vehicle market for vehicles priced above RMB300,000," said William Bin Li, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of NIO.

"Attributed to the product transition based on the NT2.0 Platform, coupled with the expansion of our power network and the strengthening of our sales capabilities, we expect a solid growth in vehicle deliveries in the second half of 2023," added Mr. Li.

"In July 2023, NIO closed the US$738.5 million strategic equity investment from CYVN Entities, which demonstrated NIO's unique values in the smart electric vehicle industry. This transaction further strengthened our balance sheet, powering our continuous endeavors in accelerating business growth, driving technological innovations and building long-term competitiveness," added Steven Wei Feng, NIO's chief financial officer, "Meanwhile, we will remain dedicated to improving our operational efficiency while pursuing continuous growth."

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2023

Revenues

Total revenues in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB8,771.7 million (US$1,209.7 million), representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 17.8 % from the first quarter of 2023.





in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB8,771.7 million (US$1,209.7 million), representing a decrease of 14.8% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 17.8 % from the first quarter of 2023. Vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB7,185.2million (US$990.9 million), representing a decrease of 24.9% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 22.1% from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to lower average selling price as a result of higher proportion of ET5 and 75 kWh standard-range battery pack deliveries and the decrease in delivery volume. The decrease in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly due to a decrease in delivery volume.





in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB7,185.2million (US$990.9 million), representing a decrease of 24.9% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 22.1% from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in vehicle sales over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to lower average selling price as a result of higher proportion of ET5 and 75 kWh standard-range battery pack deliveries and the decrease in delivery volume. The decrease in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly due to a decrease in delivery volume. Other sales in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB1,586.5 million (US$218.8 million), representing an increase of 119.9% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 9.3% from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in other sales over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the increase in sales of used cars, accessories, and provision of power solutions, as a result of continued growth of our users. The increase in other sales over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly due to the increase in sales of used cars, and provision of power solutions, as a result of continued growth of our users, partially offset by a decrease in revenue from provision of auto financing services.



Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB8,684.8 million (US$1,197.7 million), representing a decrease of 3.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 17.4% from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by the decrease in battery cost per vehicle and the decrease in delivery volume, partially offset by the increase in cost from sales of used cars, provision of power solutions and sales of accessories. The decrease in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to the decrease in delivery volume.





in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB8,684.8 million (US$1,197.7 million), representing a decrease of 3.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 17.4% from the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by the decrease in battery cost per vehicle and the decrease in delivery volume, partially offset by the increase in cost from sales of used cars, provision of power solutions and sales of accessories. The decrease in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to the decrease in delivery volume. Gross profit in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million), representing a decrease of 93.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 46.4% from the first quarter of 2023.





in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB87.0 million (US$12.0 million), representing a decrease of 93.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 46.4% from the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.0%, compared with 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.5% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the decreased vehicle margin. The decrease of gross margin over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to the increased sales of used cars with lower margin.





in the second quarter of 2023 was 1.0%, compared with 13.0% in the second quarter of 2022 and 1.5% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross margin over the second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to the decreased vehicle margin. The decrease of gross margin over the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to the increased sales of used cars with lower margin. Vehicle margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 6.2%, compared with 16.7% in the second quarter of 2022 and 5.1% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in vehicle margin from the second quarter of 2022 was mainly attributed to changes in product mix, partially offset by the decreased battery cost per unit. The increase in vehicle margin from the first quarter of 2023 was mainly due to decreased promotion discounts for the previous generation of ES8, ES6 and EC6.



Operating Expenses

Research and development expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB3,344.6 million (US$461.2 million), representing an increase of 55.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 8.7% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB2,942.9 million (US$405.8 million), representing an increase of 57.1% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 8.5% from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to (i) the increased personnel costs in research and development functions and the increased share-based compensation expenses recognized in the second quarter of 2023, and (ii) the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies.





in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB3,344.6 million (US$461.2 million), representing an increase of 55.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 8.7% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, research and development expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB2,942.9 million (US$405.8 million), representing an increase of 57.1% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 8.5% from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in research and development expenses over the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to (i) the increased personnel costs in research and development functions and the increased share-based compensation expenses recognized in the second quarter of 2023, and (ii) the incremental design and development costs for new products and technologies. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter of 2023 were RMB2,856.6 million (US$393.9 million), representing an increase of 25.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 16.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) were RMB2,672.1 million (US$368.5 million), representing an increase of 28.3% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 19.3% from the first quarter of 2023. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the second quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023 was mainly attributed to (i) the increase in personnel costs related to sales functions, (ii) the increase in sales and marketing activities, including the launch of new products, and (iii) increased rental and related expenses related to the Company's sales and service network expansion.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6,074.1 million (US$837.7 million), representing an increase of 113.5% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 18.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) was RMB5,464.1 million (US$753.5 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 132.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.8% from first quarter of 2023.



Net Loss and Earnings Per Share/ADS

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6,055.8 million (US$835.1 million), representing an increase of 119.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB5,445.7 million (US$751.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 140.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 31.2% from the first quarter of 2023.





in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB6,055.8 million (US$835.1 million), representing an increase of 119.6% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.8% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) was RMB5,445.7 million (US$751.0 million) in the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 140.2% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 31.2% from the first quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB 6,121.9 million (US$844.3 million), representing an increase of 123.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.4% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB 5,437.1 million (US$749.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023.





in the second quarter of 2023 was RMB 6,121.9 million (US$844.3 million), representing an increase of 123.0% from the second quarter of 2022 and an increase of 27.4% from the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted net loss attributable to NIO's ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) was RMB 5,437.1 million (US$749.8 million) in the second quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share/ADS in the second quarter of 2023 were both RMB3.70 (US$0.51), compared with RMB1.68 in the second quarter of 2022 and RMB2.91 in the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP) were both RMB3.28 (US$0.45), compared with RMB1.34 in the second quarter of 2022 and RMB2.51 in the first quarter of 2023.



Balance Sheet

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investment and long-term time deposits was RMB31.5 billion (US$4.3 billion) as of June 30, 2023.



Share Issuance

On July 12, 2023, NIO issued 84,695,543 Class A ordinary shares to CYVN Investments RSC Ltd in relation to the closing of the US$738.5 million strategic equity investment from CYVN Investments RSC Ltd.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 55,000 and 57,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 74.0% to 80.3% from the same quarter of 2022.

to be between 55,000 and 57,000 vehicles, representing an increase of approximately 74.0% to 80.3% from the same quarter of 2022. Total revenues to be between RMB18,898 million (US$2,606 million) and RMB19,520 million (US$2,692 million), representing an increase of approximately 45.3% to 50.1% from the same quarter of 2022.

This business outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change.

About NIO Inc.

NIO Inc. is a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. Founded in November 2014, NIO's mission is to shape a joyful lifestyle. NIO aims to build a community starting with smart electric vehicles to share joy and grow together with users. NIO designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in autonomous driving, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries. NIO differentiates itself through its continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations, such as its industry-leading battery swapping technologies, Battery as a Service, or BaaS, as well as its proprietary autonomous driving technologies and Autonomous Driving as a Service, or ADaaS. NIO's product portfolio consists of the ES8, a six-seater smart electric flagship SUV, the ES7 (or the EL7), a mid-large five-seater smart electric SUV, the ES6, a five-seater all-round smart electric SUV, the EC7, a five-seater smart electric flagship coupe SUV, the EC6, a five-seater smart electric coupe SUV, the ET7, a smart electric flagship sedan, the ET5, a mid-size smart electric sedan, and the ET5 Touring, a smart electric tourer.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss (non-GAAP), adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP), in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company defines adjusted cost of sales (non-GAAP), adjusted research and development expenses (non-GAAP), adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (non-GAAP) and adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP) and adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) as cost of sales, research and development expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, loss from operations and net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. The Company defines adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (non-GAAP), adjusted basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS (non-GAAP) as net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders and basic and diluted net loss per share/ADS excluding share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 19,887,575 13,723,951 1,892,619 Restricted cash 3,154,240 2,119,420 292,281 Short-term investments 19,171,017 13,580,712 1,872,866 Trade and notes receivables 5,118,170 5,664,848 781,218 Amounts due from related parties 1,380,956 1,482,882 204,499 Inventory 8,191,386 8,493,374 1,171,290 Prepayments and other current assets 2,246,408 2,876,692 396,714 Total current assets 59,149,752 47,941,879 6,611,487 Non-current assets: Long-term restricted cash 113,478 126,226 17,407 Property, plant and equipment, net. 15,658,666 18,547,515 2,557,819 Intangible assets, net - 29,648 4,089 Land use rights, net 212,603 209,951 28,954 Long-term investments 6,356,411 5,273,962 727,313 Right-of-use assets - operating lease 7,374,456 9,340,932 1,288,173 Other non-current assets 7,398,559 5,908,818 814,863 Total non-current assets 37,114,173 39,437,052 5,438,618 Total assets 96,263,925 87,378,931 12,050,105 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 4,039,210 4,834,210 666,668 Trade and notes payable 25,223,687 19,207,083 2,648,778 Amounts due to related parties 384,611 482,272 66,508 Taxes payable 286,300 256,489 35,371 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,025,968 1,346,143 185,642 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,237,916 7,224,712 996,333 Accruals and other liabilities 13,654,362 14,752,703 2,034,491 Total current liabilities 45,852,054 48,103,612 6,633,791 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 10,885,799 6,544,565 902,537 Non-current operating lease liabilities 6,517,096 8,441,889 1,164,190 Deferred tax liabilities 218,189 216,161 29,810 Other non-current liabilities 5,144,027 5,712,171 787,744 Total non-current liabilities 22,765,111 20,914,786 2,884,281 Total liabilities 68,617,165 69,018,398 9,518,072





NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(All amounts in thousands)

As of December 31, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ MEZZANINE EQUITY Redeemable non-controlling interests 3,557,221 3,704,458 510,868 Total mezzanine equity 3,557,221 3,704,458 510,868 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total NIO Inc. shareholders' equity 23,868,165 14,451,657 1,992,974 Non-controlling interests 221,374 204,418 28,191 Total shareholders' equity 24,089,539 14,656,075 2,021,165 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 96,263,925 87,378,931 12,050,105 As of June 30, 2023, convertible notes due in 2026 (the "2026 Notes") with carrying value of RMB3,993 million was classified as current liability as a result of the early redemption right that will effect in February 2024. In connection therewith, the Company also determined that the 2026 Notes should have been classified as a current liability in its previously announced unaudited financial information for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which increases current portion of long-term borrowings and decreases long-term borrowings as of March 31, 2023 by RMB3,795 million, respectively. Nevertheless, this misclassification did not impact the Company's total liabilities, net equity or funded position, nor did it have any impact upon the reported results of operations as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Moreover, the misclassification did not impact any covenants with any banking institutions with lending or financing arrangements with the Company.

NIO INC.



Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 9,570,842 9,224,483 7,185,214 990,886 Other sales 721,522 1,451,988 1,586,521 218,791 Total revenues 10,292,364 10,676,471 8,771,735 1,209,677 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (7,976,625 ) (8,757,407 ) (6,738,344 ) (929,260 ) Other sales (975,436 ) (1,756,775 ) (1,946,435 ) (268,426 ) Total cost of sales (8,952,061 ) (10,514,182 ) (8,684,779 ) (1,197,686 ) Gross profit 1,340,303 162,289 86,956 11,991 Operating expenses: Research and development (2,149,479 ) (3,075,611 ) (3,344,572 ) (461,238 ) Selling, general and administrative (2,282,461 ) (2,445,928 ) (2,856,603 ) (393,944 ) Other operating income 246,077 247,402 40,104 5,531 Total operating expenses (4,185,863 ) (5,274,137 ) (6,161,071 ) (849,651 ) Loss from operations (2,845,560 ) (5,111,848 ) (6,074,115 ) (837,660 ) Interest and investment income 292,863 306,762 247,180 34,088 Interest expenses (64,712 ) (68,663 ) (82,440 ) (11,369 ) Share of income of equity investees 48,053 13,599 10,641 1,467 Other (losses)/income, net (189,955 ) 128,290 (138,345 ) (19,079 ) Loss before income tax expense (2,759,311 ) (4,731,860 ) (6,037,079 ) (832,553 ) Income tax benefit/(expense) 1,791 (7,674 ) (18,671 ) (2,575 ) Net loss (2,757,520 ) (4,739,534 ) (6,055,750 ) (835,128 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (68,899 ) (72,465 ) (74,772 ) (10,312 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 81,411 8,370 8,586 1,184 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,745,008 ) (4,803,629 ) (6,121,936 ) (844,256 ) Net loss (2,757,520 ) (4,739,534 ) (6,055,750 ) (835,128 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) Change in unrealized losses related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax (4,999 ) - - - Change in unrealized (losses)/gains on cash flow hedges (20 ) (1,329 ) 1,329 183 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 490,549 (54,605 ) 327,472 45,160 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 485,530 (55,934 ) 328,801 45,343 Total comprehensive loss (2,271,990 ) (4,795,468 ) (5,726,949 ) (789,785 )

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (68,899 ) (72,465 ) (74,772 ) (10,312 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 81,411 8,370 8,586 1,184 Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,259,478 ) (4,859,563 ) (5,793,135 ) (798,913 )

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing net loss per share/ADS Basic and diluted 1,632,803,993 1,649,309,669 1,652,857,917 1,652,857,917 Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.68 ) (2.91 ) (3.70 ) (0.51 )





NIO INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 18,814,856 16,409,697 2,263,001 Other sales 1,388,096 3,038,509 419,030 Total revenues 20,202,952 19,448,206 2,682,031 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (15,544,175 ) (15,495,751 ) (2,136,962 ) Other sales (1,871,635 ) (3,703,210 ) (510,696 ) Total cost of sales (17,415,810 ) (19,198,961 ) (2,647,658 ) Gross profit 2,787,142 249,245 34,373 Operating expenses: Research and development (3,911,166 ) (6,420,183 ) (885,384 ) Selling, general and administrative (4,297,265 ) (5,302,531 ) (731,252 ) Other operating income 387,064 287,506 39,649 Total operating expenses (7,821,367 ) (11,435,208 ) (1,576,987 ) Loss from operations (5,034,225 ) (11,185,963 ) (1,542,614 ) Interest and investment income 693,551 553,942 76,392 Interest expenses (142,051 ) (151,103 ) (20,838 ) Share of income of equity investees 74,282 24,240 3,343 Other losses, net (103,069 ) (10,055 ) (1,387 ) Loss before income tax expense (4,511,512 ) (10,768,939 ) (1,485,104 ) Income tax expense (28,668 ) (26,345 ) (3,633 ) Net loss (4,540,180 ) (10,795,284 ) (1,488,737 ) Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (135,674 ) (147,237 ) (20,305 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 105,808 16,956 2,338 Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,570,046 ) (10,925,565 ) (1,506,704 ) Net loss (4,540,180 ) (10,795,284 ) (1,488,737 ) Other comprehensive income Change in unrealized gains related to available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax 738,104 - - Change in unrealized losses on cash flow hedges (20 ) - - Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax 451,670 272,867 37,630 Total other comprehensive income 1,189,754 272,867 37,630 Total comprehensive loss (3,350,426 ) (10,522,417 ) (1,451,107 )

Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value (135,674 ) (147,237 ) (20,305 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 105,808 16,956 2,338 Other comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (150,141 ) - - Comprehensive loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (3,530,433 ) (10,652,698 ) (1,469,074 )

Weighted average number of ordinary shares/ADS used in computing net loss per share/ADS Basic and diluted 1,631,602,522 1,651,113,461 1,651,113,461 Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (2.80 ) (6.62 ) (0.91 )





NIO INC.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share/ADS data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP

Result Share-based compensation Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (8,684,779 ) 23,887 - (8,660,892 ) Research and development expenses (3,344,572 ) 401,689 - (2,942,883 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,856,603 ) 184,462 - (2,672,141 ) Total (14,885,954 ) 610,038 - (14,275,916 ) Loss from operations (6,074,115 ) 610,038 - (5,464,077 ) Net loss (6,055,750 ) 610,038 - (5,445,712 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (6,121,936 ) 610,038 74,772 (5,437,126 )

Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (3.70 ) 0.37 0.05 (3.28 ) Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD) (0.51 ) 0.05 0.01 (0.45 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

GAAP

Result Share-based compensation Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (10,514,182 ) 18,768 - (10,495,414 ) Research and development expenses (3,075,611 ) 363,967 - (2,711,644 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,445,928 ) 206,670 - (2,239,258 ) Total (16,035,721 ) 589,405 - (15,446,316 ) Loss from operations (5,111,848 ) 589,405 - (4,522,443 ) Net loss (4,739,534 ) 589,405 - (4,150,129 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,803,629 ) 589,405 72,465 (4,141,759 )

Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.91 ) 0.36 0.04 (2.51 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP

Result Share-based compensation Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (8,952,061 ) 14,227 - (8,937,834 ) Research and development expenses (2,149,479 ) 275,894 - (1,873,585 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (2,282,461 ) 200,382 - (2,082,079 ) Total (13,384,001 ) 490,503 - (12,893,498 ) Loss from operations (2,845,560 ) 490,503 - (2,355,057 ) Net loss (2,757,520 ) 490,503 - (2,267,017 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (2,745,008 ) 490,503 68,899 (2,185,606 )

Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (1.68 ) 0.30 0.04 (1.34 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

GAAP

Result Share-based compensation Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (19,198,961 ) 42,655 - (19,156,306 ) Research and development expenses (6,420,183 ) 765,656 - (5,654,527 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (5,302,531 ) 391,132 - (4,911,399 ) Total (30,921,675 ) 1,199,443 - (29,722,232 ) Loss from operations (11,185,963 ) 1,199,443 - (9,986,520 ) Net loss (10,795,284 ) 1,199,443 - (9,595,841 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (10,925,565 ) 1,199,443 147,237 (9,578,885 )

Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (6.62 ) 0.73 0.09 (5.80 ) Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (USD) (0.91 ) 0.10 0.01 (0.80 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 GAAP

Result Share-based compensation Accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests to redemption value Adjusted

Result

(Non-GAAP) RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of sales (17,415,810 ) 26,352 - (17,389,458 ) Research and development expenses (3,911,166 ) 523,515 - (3,387,651 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (4,297,265 ) 413,675 - (3,883,590 ) Total (25,624,241 ) 963,542 - (24,660,699 ) Loss from operations (5,034,225 ) 963,542 - (4,070,683 ) Net loss (4,540,180 ) 963,542 - (3,576,638 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of NIO Inc. (4,570,046 ) 963,542 135,674 (3,470,830 )

Net loss per share/ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders, basic and diluted (RMB) (2.80 ) 0.59 0.08 (2.13 )

i All translations from RMB to USD for three months and six months ended June 30, 2023 were made at the rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2023 in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

ii Vehicle margin is the margin of new vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from new vehicle sales only.

iii Except for gross margin and vehicle margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are calculated.