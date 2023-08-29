Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.08.2023
WKN: A3DC14 | ISIN: US63947X1019 | Ticker-Symbol: 6NCA
29.08.23
08:04 Uhr
nCino, Inc.: nCino to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 29, 2023(NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Presentation: Tuesday, September 5, at 5:25 p.m. ET

The live webcasts, as well as replays from each event, will be available on the Company's Investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
Harrison Masters
nCino
+1 910.734.7743
Harrison.masters@ncino.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Natalia Moose
nCino
Natalia.moose@ncino.com


